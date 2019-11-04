What just happened? Dell makes some of the best high-end monitors on the market and its latest creation looks to be no exception. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q), unveiled today during the Adobe Max convention, is the world’s first 4K monitor with a built-in colorimeter and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor boasts a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 with a pixel density of 163 PPI and a contrast ratio of 1,300:1. It covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut, 98 percent of the DCI-P3 spectrum and 80 percent of the BT.2020 spectrum although curiously enough, its brightness rating is relatively low at just 250 nits.

A colorimeter is a color calibration tool used to help dial in settings so your monitor displays colors as accurately as possible. For working professionals or those that simply care deeply about photography or digital art creation, having accurate colors is an absolute must.

Connectivity-wise, the UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor offers one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 3 downstream port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 downstream ports (DP1.4), two USB 3.2 Gen2 downstream ports and two USB 3.2 Gen1 downstream ports.

The included stand offers height, tilt and swivel adjustments and there’s even VESA mounting holes and an anti-theft lock slot for increased flexibility and security, respectively, with regard to installation.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor (UP2720Q) launches on January 15, 2020, priced at $1,999.99.