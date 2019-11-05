Something to look forward to: Today’s the day. After waiting over a year for it to expand beyond consoles, Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC version is here, and with it comes one of the best things about the platform: mods.

As reported by PC Gamer, it’s already possible to download the first Red Dead Redemption 2 mod, even though it’s still a few hours before the game launches (at the time of writing). The ‘Arthur Morgan as the Joker’ mod is pretty self-explanatory, turning the game’s protagonist into the famed DC Comics character, complete with red and white face paint.

You can download the Joker mod from Nexus Mods now. Expect instructions on how to install it to arrive once the game lands. Exactly how creator RedDeadModders accessed RDR2 before release is a mystery, though it’s speculated that Rockstar allowed them, and possibly others, to get their hands on the PC version early.

The team is working on a number of other mods, which you can see here. These include turning Arthur into the terminator, customized clothing and weapons, and a few undead horses to ride around on. There’s also a photorealistic reshade mod that enhances colors, shadows, tonemapping, and sharpness.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 looks amazing on PC and comes with several graphical improvements and options, one feature it does lack is ray tracing. Many thought it would be another game to support the effect, but Nvidia, which had used its ‘RTX’ logo in screenshots, confirmed the cowboy epic doesn’t have any real-time ray tracing.