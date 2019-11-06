In brief: German camera maker Leica has taken the wraps off its latest mirrorless camera, the SL2. A successor to the original Leica SL from 2015, the new shooter ups the ante across the board. It's available to pre-order now if you can stand to part with $6,000.

Under the proverbial hood is a 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor boasting a manual ISO range of 50 to 50,000 alongside Leica’s own Maestro III image processor. The combo is good for up to 10 frames per second of continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter and 20 fps when using the electronic shutter.

Leica’s latest also features a five-axis image stabilization system that affords up to 5.5 stops of stabilization and a suspended sensor. This enables multi-shot mode where you can mount the camera on a tripod and snap eight consecutive frames, each with half-pixel sensor shifts between them. The camera then combines these images into a single, quad-resolution photo that outputs at around 187 megapixels.

Multi-shot won’t work with moving subjects but if you are into product photography or landscape shooting, it could really enhance your game.

Leica has also improved the camera’s viewfinder which now sports a resolution of 5.76 megapixels and increased the size of the touchscreen to 3.2 inches with a resolution of 2.1 megapixels.

As a video camera, the Leica SL2 can capture at up to 4K 60 frames per second or 1080p at up to 180 fps. Integrated headphone and mic jacks further enhance its flexibility, as does the HDMI port for connecting an external monitor.

The Leica SL2 is available to pre-order from writing and launches on November 21 priced at $5,995.