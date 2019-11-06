The big picture: Razer expanded its lineup of wireless gaming mice on Wednesday with the arrival of the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed. Each mouse offers its own unique strengths at two vastly different price points, covering gamers across a range of budgets.

The higher-end of the two models, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate features the same Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor found in the Razer Viper Ultimate. It also utilizes Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless technology which the company claims is 25 faster than any other wireless gaming technology (based on click latency).

Razer’s new pointer also comes equipped with its optical mouse switches. They’re rated for 70 million clicks and require no physical contact to send electrical signals to your PC. As a result, Razer says there is no need for debounce delay and no corrosive effects.

Razer has additionally added the ability to adjust the scroll wheel resistance via a dial on the bottom of the mouse and as a gaming product, you know it has RGB lighting – 14 zones, to be specific, which can be customized using Razer Chroma Studio software. Other features include on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments, hybrid on-board and cloud storage for multiple profiles, wired and wireless usage modes and 11 programmable buttons. Battery life is rated at up to 100 hours (without lighting).

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is priced at $149.99 and is available from writing directly from Razer’s online store and at select retailers.

Razer on Wednesday also announced the Basilisk X HyperSpeed, a budget-minded gaming mouse powered by its 5G advanced optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI. Like the Ultimate, it also features HyperSpeed wireless technology but uses mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks. Battery life is rated at an incredible 450 hours over Bluetooth with a single AA battery.

Other noteworthy features include six programmable buttons, on-board DPI storage, dual-mode wireless (2.4GHz and BLE) and on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed goes for just $59.99 and is also available from today.