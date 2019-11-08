Early Black Friday deals: Save on top noise cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats
Some of the top noise cancelling wireless headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats went on sale this week. Other top deals include the Ring Video Doorbell bundles with Echo Show 5, MacBook Air and Pro discounts and Dell's XPS 8930 desktops.
We've also rounded up all the best tech deals available this week that are still live on laptops, monitors, networking, electronics, TVs and more.
Featured Deals
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones for $278 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $349)
- Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $349.95)
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite 16,000 DPI Chroma RGB Wired Gaming Mouse for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $39.99 at Amazon (Price seen in cart - list price $59.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Laptop with 128GB SSD for $899.99 (256GB for $1100) at Amazon (list price $1099)
- Apple MacBook Pro 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Laptop with Touch Bar and Touch ID for $1099.99 at Amazon (list price $1299)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop with 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99)
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $767 at Dell (use code: DBVLT809 - list price $1510)
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Card for $77.99 (256GB for $38) at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 for $149 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for $179 at Amazon (list price $249)
- Select Users: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 4KFIRETV - list price $49.99)
- Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $299 at Walmart (list price $429.99)
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $248 at Walmart (list price $428)
- SanDisk Ultra 2TB 3D NAND SATA III Internal SSD for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $239.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Edition 51mm Multisport GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Dell S2716DG 27" 2560x1440 144Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor + $150 Dell Gift Card for $429.99 at Dell (list price $799.99)
- Dell D3218HN 32" 1920x1080 IPS Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.9)
Laptops
- Asus TUF FX505 AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099)
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8656U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $499 at Walmart (list price $625)
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $529)
- Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $849 at Walmart (list price $1200)
- Asus VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $329 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $999 at Dell (use code: DBVLT999 - list price $1927.14)
- Dell Vostro 15 5590 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $889 at Dell (use code: DBVLT889 - list price $1712.86)
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $767 at Dell (use code: DBVLT809 - list price $1510)
- Alienware m17 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 17.3" 4K UHD Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1599.99 at Dell (use code: AW950AFF - list price $2549.99)
- Asus ROG Strix G Intel Core i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6" 120Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD + Gladius II Gaming Mouse for $899 at Walmart (list price $1499)
- HP Omen 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, Headset and Mouse Bundle for $999 at Walmart (list price $1399)
- Dell Vostro 13 5000 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $617 at Dell (use code: DBVLT659 - list price $1152.86)
- Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $569 at Dell (use code: DBVLT569 - list price $1041.43)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $399.99 at Dell (list price $739.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Slim Laptop for $309.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- HP Pavilion 14 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $499 at Walmart (list price $699)
- HP 14 Intel Core 10th Gen Ice Lake i3-1005G1 Dual-Core 14" Laptop with 128GB SSD for $189 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED 64GB Android Tablet with S Pen for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $649.99)
Desktop Computers
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1660, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $699.99 at Dell (use code: XPSDTAFF01 - list price $1099.99)
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with 12GB RAM for $449.99 at Dell (use code: AFF200GMT - list price $649.99)
- $100 Price Drop: Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $927.57)
- Dell New Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $569 at Dell (list price $998.57)
Monitors
- Alienware AW3420DW 34" 3440x1440 120Hz Curved IPS G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $999.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99)
- Samsung CHG90 49" 3840x1080 1ms 144Hz QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync 2 for $899.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS Monitor for $579.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
- MSI Optix MAG321CQR 32" 2560x1440 144Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $479.99)
- Samsung CF39M 32" 1920x1080 Curved LED Monitor for $179 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Samsung CJG56 27" 2560x1440 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $279.99 at Walmart (list price $329.99)
- Acer Predator XB271HU 27" 2560x1440 144Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U2415 24" 1920x1200 IPS LED Monitor for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Dell SE2419H 24" 1080p IPS Monitor for $109 at Walmart (list price $169)
Networking, Storage and Components
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core Processor (up to 3.9GHz Max Boost) for $117.68 at Amazon (list price $199)
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core Processor (up to 4.2GHz Max Boost) for $148.49 at Amazon (list price $259.99)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core Processor (up to 4.1GHz Max Boost) for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $299)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core Processor (up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $189.59 at Amazon (list price $329)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 12-Core Processor (up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $649)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 16-Core Processor (up to 4.4GHz Max Boost) for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $899)
- SanDisk Ultra 2TB 3D NAND SATA III Internal SSD for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $239.99)
- WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive + 2 Months Adobe CC Photography for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $269.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Samsung 860 QVO 2TB SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $259.99)
- Pre-order ADATA XPG SX8100 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $102.99 at Amazon (Clip $40 Coupon - list price $142.99)
- WD Red 6TB 3.5" NAS SATA Hard Drive for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- WD My Passport 4TB Portable External Hard Drive for $94 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 Dual-band Smart WiFi Router (Up to 1500 sq ft Coverage) for $74.97 at Amazon (Clip $10 Coupon - list price $89.99)
- TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Smart WiFi Router for $57.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 85" Sony XBR85X850G Bravia 4K UHD HDR 120Hz-Native Android Smart TV for $2298 at Walmart (list price $3499.99)
- 75" Samsung QN75Q80R QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $2297.99 at Amazon (list price $3999.99)
- 75" Samsung UN75NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $747.99 at Walmart (list price $1499.99)
- $20 Price Drop: 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD HDR LED HDTV for $729.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99)
- 70" Element E4SW7019RKU 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $529.99 at Walmart (list price $798)
- 70" Vizio V705-G3 V-Series 4K HDR Smart HDTV (2019 Model) for $698 at Walmart (list price $758)
- 65" Vizio P659-G1 P-Series Quantum 4K HDR 120Hz Smart TV with 240 Dimming Zones for $999.99 (75" for $1499) at Amazon (list price $1399.99)
- 65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $379.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99)
- 65" Sony XBR65A8G BRAVIA 4K UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart OLED TV for $1998 at Walmart (list price $2999.99)
- 58" Sharp LC-58Q620U 4K UHD HDR Android Smart LED TV with 192 Dimming Zones for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $448)
- 58" Hisense 58H6550E 4K UHD HDR Android Smart LED TV for $279.99 at Walmart (list price $428)
- 55" Sony XBR55A8G BRAVIA 4K UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart OLED TV for $1498 at Walmart (list price $1999.99)
- 55" Sony XBR-55X950G 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $998 at Walmart (list price $1398)
- Vizio SB46514-F6 46" 5.1.4-Ch Home Theater Sound System with 10" Wireless Subwoofer for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99)
- Optoma HD143X 3000 Lumen DLP 1080p Home Theater Projector for $399 at Amazon (list price $479)
- Sony STR-DH790 7.2ch AV Receiver for $198 at Amazon (list price $378)
Electronics
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 6.4" AMOLED Unlocked Smartphone for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $149 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- Garmin Forerunner 235 Sport GPS Running Watch for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $329.99)
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with 2 Controllers for $279 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Netgear Arlo Pro 2 1080p HD Wireless Security System 2 Camera Kit for $279.99 at Amazon (list price $479.99)
- Arlo Smart Home Pro HD Wireless Camera + Audio Doorbell + Chime System for $129.88 at Amazon (list price $289.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $129)
- August Smart Keypad for $45 at Walmart (list price $79.99)
- Aukey 30000mAh Dual USB Port Portable Power Bank for $31.49 at Amazon (use code: 4K5HNNLL - list price $44.99)
Headphones, Speakers & Audio
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones with NoiseGard Adaptive Noise Cancelling for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $349.95)
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Headphones for $169 at Amazon (list price $195)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 at Amazon (list price $149)
- Anker Zolo Liberty Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $59.99 at Amazon (use code: ZL2001HP - list price $99)
- Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless 7.1 Stereo Headset for $69.69 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones for $64.95 at Amazon (list price $129.95)
- KEF LS50 Mini Monitor (Pair) for $899.98 at Amazon (list price $1299.99)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $119 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Tribit StormBox 24W Surround Sound Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $44.99 at Amazon (Clip $4 Coupon and use code: V3JKOOEE - list price $89.99)
