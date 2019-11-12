What just happened? Disney+ is here, and with it comes a slew of Star Wars content. While we knew about The Mandalorian and the movies appearing on the service, one thing Disney didn’t mention was episodes I through VII being remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support.

A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi have all been revamped and updated, as have the prequels and episode VII: The Force Awakens. It’s worth pointing out that the originals are the 'Greedo shot first' Special Editions.

Up until now, only The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and Solo: A Star Wars Story had 4K editions, and none offered Dolby Vision.

Engadget writes that based on the demo setup, the image looks pristine, sharp, and detailed, “with no ugly edge enhancement and a healthy dose of film grain.” Dolby Vision HDR, meanwhile, reportedly adds depth and nuance to scenes.

In the run-up to today’s launch, Disney posted a tweet revealing some extra Marvel movies that will be available at launch. These include Guardians of the Galaxy and GOTG volume 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

From Iron Man to Endgame, see the newly announced @MarvelStudios titles that will be available to stream starting tomorrow on #DisneyPlus—including Expanding the Universe, a new look at the original series coming to the service.



Look out for more titles to be announced soon. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 11, 2019

Those without Disney+ who want to watch the original Star Wars trilogy in 4K might be able to buy the long-rumored 4K box set, which could arrive next year. But for all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ looks like the best option right now.