In context: While getting started streaming your games on Twitch can be as easy as hitting the share button on your PS4 controller, these broadcasts lack the professionalism that you will see on experienced streamers' channels. This is a make-or-break issue for beginners looking to generate followers. Fortunately, Twitch is making it easier for them to create beautiful channels right out of the gate.

Back in August, Twitch announced that it was working on a desktop application called Twitch Studio that aimed at making it easier for beginners to start broadcasting on the platform. The app was in a closed beta period at that time. On Tuesday, the live-streaming service opened the beta to the public.

One of the biggest obstacles to streaming on Twitch is making your channel look professional. Many successful broadcasters have spent thousands of dollars on their setups, including shelling out for a second PC to run capturing duties while they play games on the other.

Twitch Studio aims to allow beginners to have professional-quality streams and channels without all the pro-gear and third-party software. The app enables first-time and beginning streamers to get started with just a microphone and a webcam, by providing several features that make the channel look like a pro.

It starts with a guided setup that automatically detects mic, webcam, monitor resolution, and bitrate, to help optimize everything to look and sound good.

The software also provides several templates for the user's channel. Layouts are customizable and have pre-built overlays that make it clear that he or she is not just streaming from an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 (or the generic Twitch layout for that matter). Twitch Studio also provides integrated alerts for interacting with the channel’s community through the built-in chat and activity feed.

It had initially announced that the app would eventually have support for capture cards, in-game overlays, and other features. So far Twitch is keeping its promise as the software now supports several Elgato and Avermedia capture cards. It says it will be adding support for many others in coming updates. In-game overlays are still in the works, though.

The timing of the launch is interesting, considering that Google had announced similar streaming features that would be included with Stadia. Twitch may be looking to prevent newer users from straying to a more beginner-friendly platform.

The Twitch Studio app is only compatible with Windows 7 or later, but the company says its developers are actively working on a Mac port. Users can download the software for free from the Twitch website starting today.

Image credit: rafapress via Shutterstock