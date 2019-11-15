The big picture: Fortnite has become as much of an advertising platform as it is a game. Numerous companies utilize the popular battle royale title as a platform to promote their latest campaign and Epic is happy to accept their advertising dollars. And as long as people are willing to pay for such cosmetic wares, well, what's the harm in it all?

Epic Games is the king of crossovers and Fortnite is its promotional platform of choice. Case in point – the developer has launched a Star Wars-themed event to coincide with the launch of EA’s latest game.

The crossover sees the arrival of a new imperial stormtrooper outfit in the Fortnite item store. It’s available as a standalone purchase although if you buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll get the skin for free.

The announcement trailer for the crossover mentions an imperial stormtrooper mission but aside from the skin and the fact that a Star Destroyer can now be seen in the skies above, there’s not much else to report on at this time. Perhaps EA and Epic are simply setting the stage for a full-on Star Wars event to coincide with the launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December?

The crossover also times nicely with the recent launch of Disney+ but that’s likely little more than a coincidence.