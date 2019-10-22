What just happened? Lucasfilm during Monday Night Football’s halftime show premiered the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “The saga will end, the story lives forever,” the tagline reads. Judging by early reactions and presales, this could be one of the most important Star Wars releases in years.

The Rise of Skywalker is the third and final installment in the sequel trilogy. Disney hasn’t been overly forthcoming with details although we do know that the film will feature a battle between the First Order and the Resistance as well as the Jedi and the Sith.

We got our first look at the new film courtesy of a teaser shared back in April. A second teaser published in late August offered up some additional footage but neither carried the emotional weight that C-3PO delivered in the latest trailer with the lines, “Taking one last look, sir. At my friends.”

The Rise of Skywalker is off to a solid start. According to Atom Tickets, the film sold 45 percent more tickets in the first hour of its presale than Avengers: Endgame did. That could be telling considering many recognize Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.

