Straight from the dark side: The debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is only a month away. In celebration of its release, Samsung has announced it is offering a Sith special edition Star Wars Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The black Note 10 comes with a themed case featuring the First Order badge and Star Wars logo on the back and red trim around the camera lens array. To complete the look, it comes bundled with a lightsaber-red S Pen and black Galaxy Buds. The charging case for the earphones is themed red and black, as well.

The device will also come with exclusive digital content, including Star Wars wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, and sounds. Samsung even threw in a metal Kylo Ren badge as a collector's item perk.

Everything comes packaged in a similarly styled collector's box featuring an image of Ren and the phrase, "I'll show you the dark side."

Unfortunately, not all Star Wars fans will have access to the exclusive bundle. It is only being released in "select markets" — specifically, the US, UK, Australia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Russia, Spain, Turkey, and the UAE.

"Samsung has joined forces with Star Wars to engage its passionate users with its best devices and the Galaxy brand in a new and exciting way."

The Star Wars / Galaxy Note 10 bundle goes on sale starting December 10 for $1,300. If you are crunching the numbers, that's a $460 markup over the no-frills model.

Samsung mentions in its press release that this is the first of several "interactions" between the brand and Lucasfilm. So, we could be seeing another hero-themed edition sometime down the road.

