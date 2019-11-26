In brief: Nvidia partnered with Bethesda earlier this year to launch a ray-traced version of Quake II. It wasn’t just a one-and-done, however, as the GPU maker on Tuesday rolled out an update for the remaster that further improves eye candy.

Quake II RTX v1.2 adds more than 400 enhanced textures to the mix and there are now real-time ray-traced graphics that can be seen on security monitors and other displays. Select surfaces now exhibit recursive reflections (reflections reflected in other reflections) and materials like metal, water and glass have also been enhanced for improved quality.

For example, tinted glass now impacts how light passes through it. There’s even a new thick glass setting that affects glass rendering.

Speaking of settings, Nvidia has added multiple options and toggles to further fine-tune the graphical experience. Reflection and refraction depth let you control the number of allowed reflection or refraction bounces while temporal anti-aliasing gives you control over Nvidia’s post-process anti-aliasing. A new resolution scaling option, meanwhile, lets the game automatically adjust the internal rendering resolution to try and maintain a target frame rate.

For those running Quake II RTX on Steam, the new update should automatically install itself. Those with a standalone copy can grab the latest version as a free download.