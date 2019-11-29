The Full Guide to Black Friday Tech Deals: Over 200 deals and counting
Black Friday kickstarts the opening of the holiday shopping season and there are tons of deals to be had on tech. We've cut out the fat and the fluff, and created an all-encompassing list with all the relevant tech deals we could find this Thanksgiving weekend. We recommend to shop only for the stuff that you needed or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a healthy discount.
Note some of these are bound to expire or run out of stock and with over a hundred deals and counting, we've broken them down in the following categories, so they're easier to browse:
• Top Deals • PC Components and Networking • HDTV and Entertainment • Gaming • Laptops and Desktop PCs • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio
Top Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Unlocked + Free Galaxy Buds (S10+ for $800) for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $817.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Unlocked + Free Galaxy Buds (Note 10+ for $900) for $749.99 at Amazon (list price $867.98)
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $48 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1080p Tablet with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $299 at Amazon (list price $389.99)
- Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $379 at Amazon (list price $459.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $349)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- 128GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- 32GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet for $249 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Apple Macbook Pro Intel Core i5 13" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $999.99 at Amazon ($100 discount at Checkout - list price $1299)
- MacBook Pro Intel i7 6-Core 16" Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2199 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Watch for $354.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $399.99)
- Nintendo Switch with $25 Amazon Promo Credit for $298.99 at Amazon (use code: 397BFFA5 - list price $324.98)
- Hulu Black Friday: $1.99/Month with Limited Commercials for a Year for $1.99 at Hulu (list price $5.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm for $129 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $159 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-Core Performance Desktop w/ 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $999.99)
- 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Kindle Oasis 8GB 6" eReader (Current Gen) for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Asus VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 at Walmart (list price $399)
- 512GB SanDisk Extreme PRO 4K UHD SDXC for $127.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- NetGear NightHawk R6700 AC1750 WiFi Router for $63.49 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- NetGear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi6 4-Stream Router for $99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- NetGear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Router (Up to 3500 sq. ft.) for $182.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Samsung The Space 32" 3840x2160 144Hz Minimalist Monitor for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Nest Smart Thermostat 3rd Gen for $179 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Blink XT2 3-Camera Wirefree Outdoor Security with Free Echo Dot & Cloud Storage for $184.99 at Amazon (list price $284.98)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB Virtual Reality Headset for $119.99 at Amazon (Lightning Deal - list price $199)
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for $559 at Amazon (list price $699)
- $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $75 at Amazon (list price $100)
- $100 Xbox Gift Card [Digital Code] for $75 at Amazon (list price $100)
- $99 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $74.25 at Amazon (list price $99)
Laptops
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Asus VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $529)
- Lenovo S340 Intel Core i7-8265u Quad-Core 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $479 at Walmart (list price $749)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $399.99 at Dell (list price $739.99)
- HP 14 Intel i3-1005G1 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD for $269 at Walmart (list price $469)
- HP 14 Intel i5-1035G1 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $369 at Walmart (list price $569)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop for $99 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron N3060 11.6" Laptop for $152.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- HP 14 Intel Celeron 14" Laptop with Office 365 1-Year for $149 at Walmart
- Asus Chromebook C425 Intel Core M3-8100Y 1920x1080 14" Laptop for $319.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- HP ENVY 13 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad 4K Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949 at Amazon (list price $1149)
- HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core 1080p 15.6" Laptop with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $399 at Walmart (list price $599)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel i7-8656u Quad Core Ultrabook Laptop 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1399)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel i7-8565U Quad-Core Ultrabook Laptop with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1299.99 at Amazon (list price $1599)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 10th Gen Intel Intel i7-1065G Quad-Core GTX 1650 4K Ultrabook Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1699.99 at Amazon (list price $1999)
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7-8750H 6 Core RTX 2070 144Hz Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM for $1999.99 at Amazon (list price $2199)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Intel i7 Quad GTX 1060 120Hz 1080p 17" Gaming Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1699.99 at Amazon (list price $1799)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 4K Intel Core i7-7820HK Quad GTX 1080 Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 512GB SDD for $2499 at Amazon (list price $3299.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Quad 1080p 15.6" Laptop for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel i5-8250U Quad 1080p 15.6" Laptop for $429 at Amazon (list price $509)
- Lenovo Flex 14 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 1080p Touch 15.6" Laptop with Stylus, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $449 at Amazon (list price $559.99)
Desktop Computers
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-Core Performance Desktop w/ 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $999.99)
- Acer Aspire C24 Intel i5-8250u Quad 24" All-in-One 1080p Desktop for $509.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- ZOTAC ZBOX CI660 Intel i7-8550U Quad-Core Nano Plus Silent Mini Barebones PC (Dual Display 4K Ready) for $579.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99)
- ZOTAC Gaming MEK Intel i7-8700k 6 Core RTX 2080 Ti -core Liquid-Cooled PC with 32 GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD for $2199.99 at Amazon
Monitors
- 32" Dell D3218HN 1920x1080 IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Dell (list price $349.99)
- Samsung The Space 32" 3840x2160 144Hz Minimalist Monitor for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Samsung The Space 27" 2560x1440 144Hz Minimalist Monitor for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Samsung CF39M 32" 1080p Curved LED Monitor for $169 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Samsung CJG56 27" 2560x1440 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $259.99 at Walmart (list price $329.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U2415 24" 1920x1200 IPS LED Monitor for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34" 3440x1440 Curved IPS Monitor + $200 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 at Dell (list price $949.99)
- Dell U2518D UltraSharp 25" 2560x1440 InfinityEdge IPS Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $329.99 at Dell (list price $449.99)
- Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync 2 for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99)
- 34" LG 34WK650-W 34" 2560x1080 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync for $289.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- 34" LG 34WN80C-B 3440x1440 Curved HDR10 IPS Monitor for $469.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99)
- 32" LG 32UD60-B 4K FreeSync LED Monitor with VA Panel for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $459)
- 32" LG 32UL750-W 32 4K LED with HDR 600 and USB Type-C for $499 at Amazon (list price $649)
- 32" ViewSonic VX3276-MHD 1920x1080 Frameless IPS LED Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- 27" Asus ROG Swift PG279QZ 2560x1440 165Hz IPS Monitor with Nvidia GSync for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $599)
- 27" Asus PB277Q 2560x1440 75Hz 1ms LED Monitor for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $274.99)
- 27" Acer CB272 1920x1080 Zero Frame IPS Monitor with AMD Freesync for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $154.99)
- 27" LG 27GL650F-B 1920x1080 Ultragear 144Hz Gaming Monitor with HDR10 for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p 75Hz FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- 24" Asus VG248QZ 1920x1080 144Hz LED Gaming Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- 24" Asus VE248H 1920x1080 2ms LED Monitor for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- Hulu Black Friday: $1.99/month with Limited Commercials for a Year for $1.99 at Hulu (list price $5.99)
- 49" TCL 49S325 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $645)
- 65" TCL 65S525 4K HDR Roku Smart HDTV for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $1199.99)
- 55" TCL 55S425 4K Roku Smart HDTV for $279.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- 55" TCL 55S525 4K HDR Roku Smart HDTV for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99)
- 49" TCL 49S517 4K Roku Smart HDTV (2018) for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $379.99)
- 65" TCL 65S617 4K Roku Smart HDTV (2018) for $649.99 at Amazon (list price $749.99)
- 43" TCL 5-Series 43S525 4K Roku Smart HDTV for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- 50" TCL 5-Series 50S525 4K Roku Smart HDTV for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- 50" TCL 50S425 4K Smart HDTV (2017) for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $479.99)
- 65" TCL 65S517 4K Roku Smart HDTV (2018) for $599.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99)
- 75" TCL 75R617 4K HDR Roku HDTV (2019) for $1299.99 at Amazon (list price $2299)
- 75" TCL 75S425 4K HDR HDTV (2019) for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $999)
- 65" TCL 65R625 4K QLED HDTV (2019) for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $1099)
- 55" Samsung NU6900 4K LED Smart HDTV for $327.99 at Walmart (list price $378)
- 55" Samsung The Frame 2019 QN55LS03RAFXZA 4K QLED HDTV for $1097.99 at Amazon (list price $1499.99)
- 65" Samsung Q60 Series 4K QLED HDTV for $997.99 at Amazon (list price $1797.99)
- 82" Samsung Q70 Series 4K QLED HDTV for $2497.99 at Amazon (list price $4499)
- 75" Samsung Q900 Series 8K QLED HDTV for $3997.99 at Amazon (list price $6999)
- 65" Samsung RU7300 4K Curved LED HDR Smart HDTV (2019) for $617.99 at Amazon (list price $747.99)
- 55" Samsung RU7300 4K Curved LED HDR Smart HDTV (2019) for $477.99 at Amazon (list price $547.99)
- 55" LG Nano 8 55SM8600PUA 4K LED HDTV for $596.99 at Amazon (list price $999)
- 55" LG C9 Series OLED 4K HDTV for $1496.99 at Amazon (list price $2499)
- 65" LG C9 Series OLED 4K HDTV for $2096.99 at Amazon (list price $3499)
- 65" LG Nano 8 65SM8600PUA 4K LED HDTV for $896.99 at Amazon (list price $1049)
- 75" Sony X900 XBR75X900F 4K LED HDTV for $1798.99 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- 65" Sony X900 XBR65X900F 4K LED HDTV for $1098 at Amazon (list price $1499)
- 85" Sony X850 XBR85X850G 4K LED HDTV for $2298 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- 55" Sony X950F 4K LED HDTV for $998 at Amazon (list price $1199)
- 65" VIzio V-Series 4K HDTV for $398 at Walmart (list price $528)
- 65" Philip 4K LED Android Smart HDTV for $278 at Walmart (list price $448)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $48 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Ultra HD Media Player for $29 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Google Chromecast and Google Home Mini Kit + $10 Vudu Credit for $35 at Walmart (list price $74)
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K UHD Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $69)
- Optoma GT1080 Darbee Short Throw 1080p Projector for Gaming, Movies and Sports for $549 at Amazon (list price $749.99)
- Optoma HD39DARBEE 1080p High Performance Home Theater Projector for $699 at Amazon (list price $899)
- Xiaomi Mi Laser 1080p Ultra-Short Throw 150-inch Projector for $1499.99 at Walmart (list price $1999.99)
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for $559 at Amazon (list price $699)
- Sonos Beam Compact TV Soundbar for $299 at Amazon (list price $399)
Storage
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SSD for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 2TB 2.5" SSD for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC Card (512GB for $65) for $27.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Seagate FireCuda Gaming 2TB 2.5" SATA SSHD for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- SanDisk SSD Plus 2TB 2.5" Internal SSD for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- WD Black 500GB High-Performance NVMe PCIe SSD for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- WD Black 1TB High-Performance NVMe PCIe SSD for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $189)
- WD Red 6TB NAS Hard Drive for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- WD Red 4TB NAS Hard Drive for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $114)
- WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Drive for $76.49 at Amazon (list price $91)
- WD Red 2TB NAS Hard Drive for $59.49 at Amazon (list price $75)
- WD Red 14TB Nas Hard Drive for $445.99 at Amazon (list price $529.99)
- WD Red Pro 2TB NAS Hard Drive for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $117.5)
- WD Red Pro 4TB NAS Hard Drive for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $198)
- WD Red Pro 12TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $339 at Amazon (list price $399)
- WD Red Pro 14TB NAS Hard Drive for $497.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- WD My Book Duo 20TB RAID USB 3.1 Desktop Drive for $619.99 at Amazon (list price $799)
- WD Blue 6TB Hard Drive for $111.99 at Amazon (list price $139)
- WD Blue 2TB Hard Drive for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- WD Blue 3D 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $64.99)
- WD Blue 3D 250GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $49.59)
- WD Blue 3D 250GB 2.5" Internal SSD for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $58.99)
- WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe SSD for $178.49 at Amazon (list price $279)
- WD Black SN750 250GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for $62.99 at Amazon
- WD Blue SN500 500GB NVMe Internal SSD for $54.99 at Amazon (list price $75)
- WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe Gaming SSD for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- WD Black 3TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- WD Black 8TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- WD Black 250GB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD with 500GB HDD for $37.99 at Amazon (list price $119.78)
- WD Black 4TB 3.5" Hard Drive for $127.99 at Amazon (list price $189.99)
- WD 8TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS for $297.99 at Amazon (list price $457.63)
- WD 16TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive for $415.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- WD 10TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive + Cruzer Fit USB Flash Drive for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $205.78)
- 64GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive for $28.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive for $42.99 at Amazon (list price $47.99)
- 400GB SanDisk MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $18.99 at Amazon (list price $64.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC (95MB/s) for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $239.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra CZ48 USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $33.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-3 MicroSDXC Card for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC (95MB/s) for $30.99 at Amazon (list price $79.95)
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD SDHC (90MB/s) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $58.99)
- 128GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $45.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C for $20.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- 64GB SanDisk High Endurance Video Monitoring Card MicroSDXC for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Compact Flash (120MB/s) for $64.99 at Amazon
- SanDisk 64GB iXpand Base for iPhone Charging and Backup for $30.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0 for $18.99 at Amazon (list price $45)
- 256GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC (95MB/s) for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $109)
- 200GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive for $58.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base for iPhone Charging and Backup for $65.99 at Amazon
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $52.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Fit USB 3.0 Low Profile Flash Drive for $24.99 at Amazon
- 256GB SanDisk MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $64.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $50.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $37.99)
- 128GB SanDIsk Extreme 4K MicroSDXC for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99)
- 400GB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $74.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99)
- 500GB SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND SSD for $59.99 at Amazon
- 3TB WD Elements Portable USB 3.0 Drive for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 4TB WD Elements USB 3.0 Desktop Drive for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- 10TB WD Elements USB 3.0 Desktop Drive for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99)
- WD My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 4TB Dual-Drive NAS Storage for $434.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- 128GB Kingston Data Traveler 3.0 USB Flash Drive for $16.99 at Amazon
- 256GB Kingston DataTraveler 100 G3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $35.32 at Amazon (list price $48.99)
- 128GB Kingston Canvas Go! MicroSDXC (90MB/s) for $21.85 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- 960GB HyperX Fury RGB 2.5" SSD with RGB Effects for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99)
- 480GB HyperX Fury RGB 2.5" SSD with RGB Effects for $69.49 at Amazon (list price $86.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $63.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Extreme PRO 4K UHD SDXC for $127.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- 256GB SanDisk High Endurance Video MicroSDXC for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- 256GB SanDisk IXpand Flash Drive Go for IPhone and IPad for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- 1TB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $449.99)
- 128GB SanDisk IXpand Flash Drive Go for IPhone and IPad for $41.29 at Amazon
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Loop USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $22.99 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- 480GB SanDisk SSD PLUS 2.5" Internal SSD for $54.99 at Amazon
- 16TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD for $449.99 at Amazon
- 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- 4TB Seagate Barracuda Internal Hard Drive HDD for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- 24TB WD MyCloud EX4100 Expert 4-Bay NAS Storage for $849.99 at Amazon (list price $1499)
- 8TB WD My Cloud Pro Series PR2100 for $509.99 at Amazon (list price $699)
- 10TB WD MyBook USB Desktop Drive for $194.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99)
Networking
- NetGear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi6 4-Stream Router for $99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- NetGear Nighthawk X6S AC4000 Tri-Band Router (Up to 3500 sq. ft.) for $182.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- NetGear RAX15 WiFi6 4-Stream Router (Up to 1.8Gbps) for $99.99 at Amazon
- NetGear Orbi RBK33 Tri-Band Mesh Router (Up to 5000 sq. ft.) for $193.99 at Amazon (list price $289)
- NetGear NightHawk R6700 AC1750 WiFi Router for $63.49 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000 Cable Modem AC1750 WiFi Router (Up to 400Mbps) for $133.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99)
- NetGear CM400 DOCSIS 3.0 100MBps Cable Modem for $34.89 at Amazon (list price $$59.99])
- NetGear 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch for $19.49 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- NetGear EX6120 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender for $15.99 at Amazon (list price $31.99)
- TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender for $22.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99)
PC Accessories
- Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $53.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard for $17.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Razer Mamba Wireless Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $50 at Walmart (list price $99.99)
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
Gaming, Toys, and Collectibles
- Nintendo Switch with $25 Amazon Promo Credit for $298.99 at Amazon (use code: 397BFFA5 - list price $324.98)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $389)
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle for $199 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB with Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle for $299 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gear of War 1-5 Bundle for $349 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB Virtual Reality Headset for $119.99 at Amazon (Lightning Deal - list price $199)
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset with Controllers & Sensors for $599 at Amazon (list price $699)
- HTC VIVE Pro Starter Edition + 6mo Viveport for $799 at Amazon (list price $1099)
- HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System for $1099 at Amazon (list price $1399)
- Arcade1UP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade with Rise for $349 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- Arcade1UP Galaga 4Ft Arcade Machine for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $299.99)
- Arcade1UP Final Fight 4ft Arcade Machine for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Game (Bonus 3-Hours of 2XP) for $38 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- $99 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $74.25 at Amazon (list price $99)
- $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $75 at Amazon (list price $100)
- $100 Xbox Gift Card [Digital Code] for $75 at Amazon (list price $100)
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Galaxy Buds (S10+ for $800) for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $817.98)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Unlocked Smartphone + Free Galaxy Buds (Note 10+ for $900) for $749.99 at Amazon (list price $867.98)
- Google Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked Smartphone (4 XL for $699) for $599 at Amazon (list price $799)
- Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $299 at Amazon (list price $389.99)
- Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $379 at Amazon (list price $459.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $749.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 6.4" AMOLED Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Up to $700 on iPhone Smart Phones (XS, 11, & more) with Activation & Phone Trade-in at Walmart
Wearables
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $148.99 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Fitbit Ionic GPS Smartwatch for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $249.95)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch for $99 at Walmart (list price $159.95)
- Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker for $98.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $149.95)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate for $69 at Walmart (list price $99)
Electronics
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED 64GB Android Tablet w/ S Pen for $447.99 at Amazon (list price $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB 10.1" Tablet for $149 at Walmart (list price $219)
- GoPro Hero7 White 1080p Action Camera for $139 at Walmart (list price $199)
- onn. 7" Quad-Core 16GB Tablet with $10 off Walmart eBooks for $28 at Walmart (list price $49.87)
- Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR with 18-55mm Lens for $899 at Amazon (list price $1349)
- Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Video Creator Kit with Mini Manfrotto Tripod for $599 at Amazon (list price $749)
- Canon Rebel T7i Digital SLR 18-55 STM with EF-S 55-250 Lens Bundle for $799 at Amazon (list price $948)
- Canon EOS M50 Video Creator Kit with 15-45mm Lens and Rode Mic Bundle for $699 at Amazon
- Canon EOS M6 Mark II Body Silver with Mount Adapter for $899 at Amazon
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/EF-M15-45mm and 4K Video for $599 at Amazon (list price $899)
- Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR Body Only for $899 at Amazon (list price $1199)
- Canon EOS Rebel T7i Body Only for $599 at Amazon (list price $749)
- Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED Lens for $146.95 at Amazon (list price $346)
- Nikon D750 FX-format Digital SLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens for $1499.96 at Amazon (list price $1699)
- Nikon D750 FX-format dSLR Camera Body Only for $996.95 at Amazon (list price $1196)
- Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body for $796.95 at Amazon (list price $1246)
- Nikon COOLPIX B500 16MP Digital Camera for $226.95 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens for $176.95 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Lens for $696.95 at Amazon (list price $846)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens for $496.95 at Amazon (list price $596)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens for $1096.95 at Amazon (list price $1296)
- Nikon D3300 dSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens for $325 at Amazon (list price $449.99)
- Blackweb 20,100mAh Power Bank with USB-C 3A Output for $15 at Walmart (list price $45)
- Belkin DuraTek Plus Lightning Cable (4ft) for $13.99 at Amazon (list price $24.99)
- Tzumi 10W Wireless Charging LED Lamp for $15 at Walmart (list price $24.88)
Headphones, Speakers & Audio
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $349)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $279.95 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II for $179 at Amazon (list price $279)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone:X (PC & PS4) for $99.89 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones for $78 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Sony SP600N Wireless Digital Noise Canceling Sports In-Ear Headphones for $88 at Amazon (list price $148)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Bose Soundlink Revolve Portable Wireless Speaker with 360-degree Sound for $119 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Wireless Speaker for $69 at Amazon (list price $99)
Apple Devices
- 128GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- 32GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $249 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Watch for $354.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $399.99)
- Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Watch for $384.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $429.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm for $129 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $159 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $234.98 at Amazon (list price $249)
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for $144 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129 at Walmart (list price $159)
- Apple Macbook Pro Intel Core i5 13" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $999.99 at Amazon ($100 discount at Checkout - list price $1299)
- MacBook Pro Intel i7 6-Core 16" Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2199 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 256GB SSD (Current Gen) for $1099.99 at Amazon (list price $1299)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 128GB SSD (Current Gen) for $799.99 at Amazon (Choose Free No-Rush Shipping at checkout - list price $1099.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $649.99 at Amazon (list price $799)
- MacBook Pro Intel i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1999 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- MacBook Pro Intel i9 8-Core 15.6" Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2349 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 128GB SSD (Prev gen) for $699 at Amazon (list price $999)
- Apple Pencil (1st Gen, Compatible with Prev Gen iPad & iPad Pro) for $79 at Amazon (list price $99)
- Apple Magic Keyboards with Num Keypad for $99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Apple Magic Mouse 2 for $59 at Amazon (list price $79)
Amazon Devices and Services
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 for $179 at Amazon (list price $338.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 for $139 at Amazon (list price $288.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $22 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- New Echo Dot with Clock for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Echo Show 8 Smart Display for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Echo Show 10.1" Smart Display (2nd Gen) with Free Philips Hue Smart bulb for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $259.98)
- Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1080p Tablet with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 16GB 8" 1280x800 Tablet with Special Offers for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Fire 7 16GB 7" 1024x600 Tablet with Special Offers for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Kindle Unlimited Membership: 6 Months $30, 1 Year $80, 2 Years $144 at Amazon
- Audible 3 Month Membership for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Month Subscription for New Subscribers for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $39.96)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Home Security with Free Echo Dot for $229 at Amazon (list price $329)
- Ring Alarm Smoke & CO 11pc Home Security with Free Echo Dot for $209 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security with Free Echo Dot for $169 at Amazon (list price $239)
- Ring Peephole Cam 1080p Smart Video Doorbell + Rechargeable Battery Pack + Echo Show 5 for $179 at Amazon (list price $217.99)
- Fire TV Cube 4K UHD Streaming Media Player for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB OTA DVR (4 Tuners, 150 Hours) (500GB for $130) for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Fire TV Blaster + Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $134.97)
- Kindle 4GB 6" 167 ppi WiFi eReader with Special Offers + 3 Months Kindle Unlimited for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300 ppi Waterproof WiFi eReader with Special Offers + 3 Months Kindle Unlimited for $84.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Kindle Oasis 32GB 6" eReader (Prev gen) for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Kindle Oasis 8GB 6" eReader (Current Gen) for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Blink XT2 3-Camera Wirefree Outdoor Security with Free Echo Dot & Cloud Storage for $184.99 at Amazon (list price $284.98)
- Blink XT2 5-Camera Wirefree Outdoor Security with Free Echo Dot & Cloud Storage for $284.99 at Amazon (list price $414.98)
- Blink XT2 Wirefree 1080p Outdoor Security with Free Echo Dot & Cloud Storage for $74.99 at Amazon (list price $134.98)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Extender and Router for $139 at Amazon (list price $199)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (1 Pro + 1 Beacon) for $209 at Amazon (list price $299)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) for $279 at Amazon (list price $399)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $349 at Amazon (list price $499)
- Blink Indoor 1080p Wirefree Camera System with Cloud Storage for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Blink Indoor 2-Camera 1080p Wirefree System with Cloud Storage for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $139.99)
- Blink Indoor 5-Camera 1080p Wirefree System with Cloud Storage for $209.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Blink Indoor Add-on Camera for $54.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Ring Floodlight Battery Power Smart Security Light for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Ring Spotlight Battery Powered Lighting (2-Pack) for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight Kit 4-Pack for $104.99 at Amazon (list price $139.99)
- Ring Floodlight Wired Smart Lighting for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $109.98)
- Echo Sub Subwoofer for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- All-New Echo Speaker (3rd Gen) for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Echo Speaker 3rd Gen and TWO Smart Bulbs for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $139.98)
- All-New Echo Speaker (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $64.98 at Amazon (list price $124.98)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with $5 WiFi Smart Bulb for $27 at Amazon (list price $69.98)
- Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug for $26.99 at Amazon (list price $74.98)
- Echo Dot Clock with Amazon Smart Plug for $39.98 at Amazon (list price $84.98)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot for $41.99 at Amazon (list price $89.98)
- Echo Show 8 with Amazon Smart Plug Bundles for $84.98 at Amazon (list price $124.98)
- Echo Plus Smart Home Hub & Bluetooth Speaker with Philips Hub Smart Bulb for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Echo Plus Smart Hub and Speaker with Amazon Smart Plug for $104.98 at Amazon (list price $174.98)
- Echo Wall Clock with 60 LED Minute Marks for $23.99 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- Echo Input Microphone Add-on for Any Speaker for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99)
- Echo Flex Compact Alexa Speaker for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $24.99)
- Echo Auto (Adds Alexa Functionality to Cars) for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Echo Connect Home Phone Bridge for $12.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99)
- Echo Buttons Game Companion for $16.99 at Amazon (list price $19.99)
Smart Home Devices
- iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $399 at Amazon (list price $649.99)
- IRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Alexa for $197 at Walmart (list price $329)
- Nest Smart Thermostat 3rd Gen for $179 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Nest E Smart Thermostat for $139 at Amazon (list price $169)
- Arlo Pro 2 3-Camera Wirefree Home Security Camera System for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $679.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 1-Camera Wirefree Home Security Camera System for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Arlo 720p 3-Camera Wirefree Surveillance Bundle with Wall Mounts for $179 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $29 at Walmart (list price $49)
- Google Nest WiFi Router for $149 at Walmart (list price $169)
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149 at Walmart (list price $229.99)
- Google Nest Hub for $79 at Walmart (list price $149)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Google Home Mini with $5 Bonus Vudu Credit for $19 at Walmart (list price $25)
- Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 at Walmart (list price $129)
- Coredy R650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ 1600Pa Suction for $117 at Amazon (use code: 55PAQFNQ - list price $259.99)
- Roborock S5 2000Pa Robot Vacuum w/ 5200mAh Battery for $359.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum for $299.99 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive - list price $399.99)
- Shark Ion RV750 Robot Vacuum for $149 at Walmart (list price $349)
- Lenovo Smart Clock 4" Smart Display with Pandora Plus 3-months for $39 at Walmart (list price $79)
- Nest Cam Indoor 1080p Camera (3 Pack) for $337 at Amazon (list price $397.99)
- iLife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum for $127.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99)
- Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect Smart Lock for $219 at Amazon (list price $265.99)
- August Smart Lock Pro with WiFi Bridge Bundle for $149 at Amazon (list price $279)
- August Home Smart Locks for $79 at Amazon (list price $149)
- Kasa Spot Indoor 1080p Camera (3-Pack) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- 15% off Schlage Smart Locks for $162.88 at Amazon (list price $199)