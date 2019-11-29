Black Friday kickstarts the opening of the holiday shopping season and there are tons of deals to be had on tech. We've cut out the fat and the fluff, and created an all-encompassing list with all the relevant tech deals we could find this Thanksgiving weekend. We recommend to shop only for the stuff that you needed or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a healthy discount.

Note some of these are bound to expire or run out of stock and with over a hundred deals and counting, we've broken them down in the following categories, so they're easier to browse:

• Top Deals • PC Components and Networking • HDTV and Entertainment • Gaming • Laptops and Desktop PCs • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio

Top Deals

Laptops

Desktop Computers

Monitors

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Storage

Networking

PC Accessories

Gaming, Toys, and Collectibles

Smartphones

Wearables

Electronics

Headphones, Speakers & Audio

Apple Devices

Amazon Devices and Services

Smart Home Devices