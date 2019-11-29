What just happened? Apple’s famed design chief, Jony Ive, has officially left the company. The man who designed some of Cupertino’s most iconic products, including the iPod, iMac, MacBook, iPhone, and iPad, has now been removed from the list of executives on Apple’s website.

Sir Jonathan Ive, better known as Jony Ive, announced back in June that he would be leaving the company to start LoveFrom, a design firm he started in collaboration with fellow Apple Watch designer Marc Newson. The Englishman joined Apple in 1992 and led its design team since 1996.

"I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer," he said in June.

Ive hadn’t revealed the exact date of his departure, with the June press statement revealing it would happen sometime “later this year.”

Ive isn’t cutting ties with Apple completely; the company will be one of LoveFrom’s “primary clients.”

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents," Tim Cook said earlier this year. The CEO added that Apple would be "working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built."

Apple’s software and hardware design duties are now the responsibility of COO Jeff Williams.

We’ll just have to wait and see what products Ive has planned at LoveFrom, though it’ll definitely be interesting to see what he comes up with, given the designer’s history. Hopefully, there'll be no $300 books.