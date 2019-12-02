The Full Guide to Cyber Monday Deals: Nearly 400 hand-picked tech offers
An all-encompassing list with the best tech deals right nowBy Julio Franco
Cyber Monday gives you another opportunity at scoring great savings on your favorite items for this holiday season. Just like we we did for Black Friday, we've put together a big list of noteworthy deals for the day divided by category, so based on your needs and wants you can browse the selection of deals for discounts on items you were looking to buy in the first place.
One thing to note – some of these deals may expire before the day ends, so act fast if you are set on buying something.
• Featured Deals • PC Components and Accessories • Laptops and Desktop PCs • TV and Entertainment • Gaming • Smartphones • Monitors • Amazon and Apple Devices • Smart Home • Electronics • Headphones and Audio
Featured Deals
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 256GB SSD (Current Gen) for $999.99 at Amazon, Discount seen at checkout (list price $1299)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop w/ 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99)
- August Smart Lock for $55.29 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Dell Optiplex 5055 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2400G Quad-Core Win 10 Pro SFF Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $998.57)
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $249)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $159 at Amazon (list price $329)
- Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 Quad-core Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $927.14)
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i7-9700 6-core Compact Desktop for $629 at Dell (list price $1141.86)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Watch for $354.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $399.99)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $48 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Google Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked Smartphone (4 XL for $699) for $599 at Amazon (list price $799)
- Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $379 at Amazon (list price $459.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $278 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $124)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- 32GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $229 at Amazon (list price $329)
- 128GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Netgear Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 WiFi Router for $62.19 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 4-Stream Router for $99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $949)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $119 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $129 at Walmart (list price $199.95)
- Hulu Cyber Monday: $1.99/Month with Limited Commercials for a Year for $1.99 at Hulu (list price $5.99)
- CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD 1500VA/900W 10-Outlet PFC Sinewave UPS System for $129.95 at Amazon (list price $259.95)
- Acer Swift 3 Intel Core i7-8565u Quad + Nvidia MX150 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $899.11)
- Netgear Nighthawk R7800 X4S AC2600 WiFi Router for $120.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- 32" Viewsonic VX3276 2560x1440 IPS Frameless Monitor for $195.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- HP Pavilion Intel i7-8700 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM for $589.99 at Amazon (list price $809)
- $50 Apple App Store and iTunes Gift Card for $40 at Amazon (list price $50)
- Up to $700 Back on the iPhone 11, Samsung and Pixel Smartphones when you switch to AT&T Wireless Unlimited + Trade-in at AT&T
- Up to $700 Back on iPhones, Up to $750 Back on Android Smartphones at Verizon
Components
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $114.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $249)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Processor with Wraith Spire LED Cooler for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $299)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $159 at Amazon (list price $329)
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Desktop Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $399)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X Desktop Processor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $299)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X Processor for $669.99 at Amazon (list price $899)
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Processor for $918.99 at Amazon (list price $1299)
PC Accessories
- Razer DeathAdder Elite 16,000 DPI Chroma RGB Wired Gaming Mouse for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 50% off or more on H&R Block 2019 Tax Software for $22.5 at Amazon (list price $44.99)
- Canon imageCLASS MF644Cdw Wireless Color All-in-One Laser Printer for $169.99 at Amazon (list price $274.99)
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $55.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam w/ Privacy Shutter for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard for $17.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- Razer Mamba Wireless Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $50 at Walmart (list price $99.99)
- Logitech Crayon (For 6th Gen iPad, 3rd Gen iPad Air, 5th Gen iPad Mini) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
Laptops
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Intel Core i3-8145U 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD for $309.99 at Amazon (list price $379.99)
- Asus Vivobook 15 Intel Core i3-8145u 1080p 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $309 at Amazon (list price $399)
- Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen R5 3500u Quad 1080p 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $439.99 at Amazon (list price $549.99)
- Acer Spin 3 2-in-1 Intel Core 7-8565u Quad Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $709.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
- Asus Zenbook 13 Intel Core i5-265u Quad 13.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
- Asus Zenbook 14 Intel Core i7-8565u Quad 1080p 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $769.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99)
- LG Gram 15Z990 Intel Core i7-8565u Quad 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM (2.4lbs, 18.5hr Battery) for $1199.99 at Amazon (list price $1649.99)
- HP Pavilion X360 2-in-1 Intel Core i5-8265u Quad 14" Laptop for $529.99 at Amazon (list price $669.99)
- Asus TUF Ryzen 7 3750 Quad + RTX 2070 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1048.99 at Amazon (list price $1188.99)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Intel 7-9750 6-Core + RTX 2070 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2299.99 at Amazon (list price $2799.99)
- Razer Blade 15 Intel i7-8750h 6-Core + RTX 2080 144Hz 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2399.99 at Amazon (list price $3000)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop for $99 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel i3-8145U 15.6" Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Asus VivoBook 15 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $269 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $399 at Walmart (list price $529)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $399.99 at Dell (list price $739.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8265U 15.6" IPS 1080p 2-in-1 Convertible Touch Laptop for $499.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTCM13 - list price $829.99)
- Dell Precision 7520 Intel Core i7-6820HQ 15.6" 1080p UltraSharp Mobile Workstation Laptop for $839 at Dell (list price $1693.59)
- Asus Chromebook C425 Intel Core M3-8100Y 1920x1080 14" Laptop for $379.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- HP 14 Intel i3-1005G1 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD for $269 at Walmart (list price $469)
- HP 14 Intel i5-1035G1 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $369 at Walmart (list price $569)
- Dell G3 Intel Core i5-9300H 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti for $699.99 at Dell (list price $1169.99)
- Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel i5-9300H Quad-Core + GTX 1660ti 15.6" 1080p IPS Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $849 at Walmart (list price $1200)
- Asus TUF Ryzen 5 3550H GTX 1650 15.6" 120Hz Laptop for $599.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99)
- Asus TUF AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p IPS Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1660Ti for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099)
- MSI GL65 Intel i5-9300H Quad + GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop with 512GB SSD for $599 at Walmart (list price $899)
- Asus Zenbook 13 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad 13.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $899.99 at Amazon (list price $999.99)
- Asus Zephyrus M Thin i7-9750H RTX 2070 240Hz 15.6" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1749.99 at Amazon (list price $2199.99)
- HP ENVY 13 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad 4K Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949 at Amazon (list price $1149)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel i7-8656u Quad Core Ultrabook Laptop 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1399)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel i7-8565U Quad-Core Ultrabook Laptop with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1229.99 at Amazon (list price $1599)
Desktop Computers
- HP Pavilion Intel i7-8700 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM for $589.99 at Amazon (list price $809)
- HP Pavilion 590 Intel i5-8400 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM for $407.99 at Amazon (list price $629.99)
- Acer Aspire TC Intel Core i5-8400 Quad Compact Desktop w/ 16GB RAM for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $482)
- HP Omen Obelisk Intel Core i9-9900K 8-Core + RTX 2080 Gaming Desktop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM for $1649.99 at Amazon (list price $2129.99)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Intel Core i7-9700k 8-Core RTX 2070 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop w/ 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1199.99 at Amazon (list price $1379.99)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Ryzen 9 900X 12-Core + RX 5700 Gaming PC w/ 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1499.99 at Amazon (list price $1669.99)
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop w/ 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99)
- Dell Optiplex 5055 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2400G Quad-Core Win 10 Pro SFF Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $998.57)
- Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 Quad-core Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $927.14)
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i7-9700 6-core Compact Desktop for $629 at Dell (list price $1141.86)
- Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro Intel Core i5-8500T 6-core Ultra Compact Desktop for $639 at Dell (list price $1070)
- Dell OptiPlex 3070 SFF Intel Core i5-9500 6-core Compact Desktop for $679 at Dell (list price $1127.14)
Monitors
- Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34" 3440x1440 Curved USB-C IPS Monitor for $649.99 at Dell (list price $1099.99)
- 32" Viewsonic VX3276 2560x1440 IPS Frameless Monitor for $195.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- 24" Dell UltraSharp U2417H 1920x1080 IPS InfinityEdge Monitor for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- 27" LG 27UD68-W 4K UHD IPS Monitor for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $397.99)
- 23.8" Acer R240HY 1920x1080 IPS Zero-Frame Monitor for $95.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- 25" Sceptre 165Hz Full HD Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync for $144.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- 27" AOC 27VH 1920x1080 75Hz Frameless IPS Monitor for $120.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- 27" BenQ EX2780Q 27" 2560x1440 144Hz IPS Monitor for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" 1920x1200 IPS Monitor for $179.99 at Walmart (list price $249.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U2415 24" 1920x1200 IPS LED Monitor for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Dell U2717D 27" 2560x1440 QHD IPS InfinityEdge Monitor for $269.99 at Dell (list price $599.99)
- Dell SE2717HR 27" 1080p 75Hz FreeSync IPS LED Monitor for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Samsung CF39M 32" 1080p Curved LED Monitor for $149 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Samsung The Space 32" 3840x2160 144Hz Minimalist Monitor for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Samsung The Space 27" 2560x1440 144Hz Minimalist Monitor for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Samsung CJG56 27" 2560x1440 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $259.99 at Walmart (list price $329.99)
- Samsung CHG90 49" 1ms 144Hz 3840x1080 QLED HDR Curved Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync 2 for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99)
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- Hulu Cyber Monday: $1.99/Month with Limited Commercials for a Year for $1.99 at Hulu (list price $5.99)
- 55" LG OLED B8 4K HDR TV for $874 at Amazon (Lightning Deals starts 12:35AM - list price $1199.99)
- 65" Samsung RU7300 4K Curved LED HDR Smart HDTV (2019) for $617.99 at Amazon (list price $747.99)
- 55" Samsung RU7300 4K Curved LED HDR Smart HDTV (2019) for $477.99 at Amazon (list price $547.99)
- 55" Samsung The Frame 2019 QN55LS03RAFXZA 4K QLED HDTV for $1097.99 at Amazon (list price $1499.99)
- 65" Samsung Q60 Series 4K QLED HDTV for $997.99 at Amazon (list price $1797.99)
- 82" Samsung Q70 Series 4K QLED HDTV for $2497.99 at Amazon (list price $4499)
- 75" Samsung Q900 Series 8K QLED HDTV for $3997.99 at Amazon (list price $6999)
- 55" LG Nano 8 55SM8600PUA 4K LED HDTV for $596.99 at Amazon (list price $999)
- 65" LG Nano 8 65SM8600PUA 4K LED HDTV for $796.99 at Amazon (list price $1049)
- 65" LG C9 Series OLED 4K HDTV for $2096.99 at Amazon (list price $3499)
- 55" LG C9 Series OLED 4K HDTV for $1496.99 at Amazon (list price $2499)
- 65" LG 65UM6950 4K HDR LED TV for $478 at Walmart (list price $649.99)
- 55" LG 55UM6950DUB 4K HDR LED TV for $348 at Walmart (list price $449.99)
- 75" LG 75UM6970PUB 4K HDR Smart HDTV + $50 Dell Gift Card for $749 at Dell (list price $1099)
- 86" LG 86UM8070PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $1997 at Dell (list price $3297)
- 75" Sony X900 XBR75X900F 4K LED HDTV for $1798.99 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- 65" Sony X900 XBR65X900F 4K LED HDTV for $998 at Amazon (list price $1499)
- 85" Sony X850 XBR85X850G 4K LED HDTV for $1998 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- 55" Sony X950F 4K LED HDTV for $998 at Amazon (list price $1199)
- 65" Sony XBR-65X950G 4K UHD HDR Full-Array LED HDTV for $1398 at Walmart (list price $2198)
- 49" TCL 49S325 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $645)
- 65" TCL 65S525 4K HDR Roku Smart HDTV for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $1199.99)
- 55" TCL 55S525 4K HDR Roku Smart HDTV for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99)
- 50" TCL 5-Series 50S525 4K Roku Smart HDTV for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- 50" TCL 50S425 4K Smart HDTV (2017) for $239.99 at Amazon (list price $479.99)
- 75" TCL 75R617 4K HDR Roku HDTV (2019) for $1299.99 at Amazon (list price $2299)
- 55" Vizio M556-G4 Quantum 4K Ultra HD 2160p HDR Smart TV for $398 at Walmart (list price $498)
- 55" VIZIO D55x-G1 Class 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 at Walmart (list price $478)
- 58" Sharp LC-58Q620U 4K UHD HDR Android Smart LED TV w/ 192 Dimming Zones for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $448)
- 50" Sceptre U515CV-U 4K LED TV for $189.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- JVC 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV LT-50MAW595 for $229 at Walmart (list price $349)
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $48 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR with Voice Remote for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K UHD Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $69)
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for $559 at Amazon (list price $699)
- Sonos Beam Compact TV Soundbar for $299 at Amazon (list price $399)
- Mohu Curve 50 Amplified TV Antenna for $39.06 at Amazon (list price $65.58)
- Xiaomi Mi Laser 1080p Ultra-Short Throw 150-inch Projector for $1499.99 at Walmart (list price $1999.99)
- Optoma HD39DARBEE 1080p High Performance Home Theater Projector for $699 at Amazon (list price $899)
- Optoma GT1080 Darbee Short Throw 1080p Projector for Gaming, Movies and Sports for $549 at Amazon (list price $749.99)
- Nebula by Anker 720p Portable Home Theater Projector (Up to 150-inches) for $369.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
Storage
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $64.99 at Amazon (list price $77.99)
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $27.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $16.99 at Amazon (list price $24.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $74.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 400GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $37.99)
- 200GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC (100MB/s) for $27.99 at Amazon (list price $36.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5" SSD for $57.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB 2.5" SSD for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Samsung 860 EVO 2TB 2.5" SSD for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $399.99)
- Seagate Expansion 10TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Seagate FireCuda Gaming 2TB 2.5" SATA SSHD for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99)
- 480GB SanDisk SSD PLUS 2.5" Internal SSD for $51.99 at Amazon (list price $58.99)
- SanDisk SSD Plus 2TB 2.5" Internal SSD for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for $53.35 at Amazon (list price $66.99)
- 4TB Seagate Barracuda Internal Hard Drive HDD for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $94.99)
- 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- 4TB WD Elements USB 3.0 Desktop Drive for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- 10TB WD Elements USB 3.0 Desktop Drive for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99)
- 1TB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $449.99)
- 400GB SanDisk Extreme 4K UHD MicroSDXC for $74.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- 128GB SanDIsk Extreme 4K MicroSDXC for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $41.99)
- 512GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC (95MB/s) for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $239.99)
- WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Drive for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- WD Black 250GB High-Performance NVMe PCIe SSD for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $65)
- WD Blue 3D 500GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $64.99)
- WD Blue 3D 250GB NVMe PCIe SSD for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $49.59)
- WD Blue 3D 250GB 2.5" Internal SSD for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $58.99)
- WD Red Pro 4TB NAS Hard Drive for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $198)
- WD Red Pro 2TB NAS Hard Drive for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $117.5)
- WD Red 4TB NAS Hard Drive for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $114)
- WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Drive for $76.49 at Amazon (list price $91)
- WD Red 2TB NAS Hard Drive for $59.49 at Amazon (list price $75)
- WD Red 1TB NAS Hard Drive for $53.99 at Amazon (list price $61)
- WD Black 1TB Hard Drive for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $69)
- WD Blue 6TB Hard Drive for $111.99 at Amazon (list price $139)
- WD Blue 2TB Hard Drive for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- WD Blue 1TB Hard Drive for $37.99 at Amazon (list price $44.99)
- WD My Book Duo 20TB RAID USB 3.1 Desktop Drive for $619.99 at Amazon (list price $799)
- 256GB SanDisk High Endurance Video MicroSDXC for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- 64GB SanDisk High Endurance Video Monitoring Card MicroSDXC for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive for $42.99 at Amazon (list price $47.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $17.99 at Amazon (list price $64.99)
- 128GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $45.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C for $20.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra CZ48 USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $32.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive M3.0 for Android Devices and Computers for $16.99 at Amazon (list price $19.99)
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive M3.0 for Android Devices and Computers for $30.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- 128GB SanDisk Compact Flash (120MB/s) for $64.99 at Amazon (list price $67)
- 120GB Kingston A400 2.5" SSD for $18.69 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- 128GB Kingston Data Traveler 3.0 USB Flash Drive for $16.99 at Amazon (list price $18.99)
- 256GB Kingston DataTraveler 100 G3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $35.32 at Amazon (list price $48.99)
- 128GB Kingston Canvas Select MicroSDXC for $15.99 at Amazon (list price $21.99)
- 128GB Kingston Canvas Go! MicroSDXC (90MB/s) for $21.85 at Amazon (list price $29.99)
- WD Black 3TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99)
- WD Black SN750 250GB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for $62.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- 960GB HyperX Fury RGB 2.5" SSD with RGB Effects for $124.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99)
- 480GB HyperX Fury RGB 2.5" SSD with RGB Effects for $69.49 at Amazon (list price $86.99)
Networking
- Netgear NightHawk R6700 AC1750 WiFi Router for $62.19 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi6 4-Stream Router for $99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Netgear Orbi RBK33 Tri-Band Mesh Router (Up to 5000 sq. ft.) for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $289)
- Netgear Nighthawk C7000 Cable Modem AC1750 WiFi Router (Up to 400Mbps) for $133.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99)
- Netgear CM400 DOCSIS 3.0 100MBps Cable Modem for $34.89 at Amazon (list price $$59.99])
- Netgear EX6120 AC1200 WiFi Range Extender for $15.99 at Amazon (list price $31.99)
Gaming, Toys, and Collectibles
- $99 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $78.99 at Amazon (list price $99)
- $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $80 at Amazon (list price $100)
- $100 Xbox Gift Card [Digital Code] for $80 at Amazon (list price $100)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month Subscription (Walmart) for $44.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $389)
- Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299 at Walmart (list price $399)
- Microsoft Xbox One S All Digital Edition 1TB Console + Fortnite + Minecraft + Sea of Thieves for $149 at Walmart (list price $249.99)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $199 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Xbox One X 1TB Gear of War 1-5 Bundle for $349 at Walmart (list price $499.99)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $38.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Oculus Go 32GB Standalone VR Headset (64GB for $200) for $149 at Amazon (list price $199)
- HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset with Controllers & Sensors for $599 at Amazon (list price $699)
- HTC VIVE Pro Starter Edition + 6mo Viveport for $799 at Amazon (list price $1099)
- HTC VIVE Pro Virtual Reality System for $1099 at Amazon (list price $1399)
- Arcade1UP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade with Rise for $349 at Walmart (list price $399.99)
- Arcade1UP Galaga 4Ft Arcade Machine for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $299.99)
- Arcade1UP Final Fight 4ft Arcade Machine for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine (w/ MK I, II & III) for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Nintendo Pokemon Poke Ball Plus for $19.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- $39.99 Nintendo Switch Games for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox One) for $49.99 at Walmart (list price $69.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) for $30 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) for $39.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- Super Mario Party (Switch) for $39.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Switch) for $39.99 at Walmart (list price $59.99)
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked Smartphone (4 XL for $699) for $599 at Amazon (list price $799)
- Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $379 at Amazon (list price $459.99)
- $450 with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone at Walmart
- $300 Walmart Gift Card on iPhone 11 Pro Max Upgrades on AT&T and Verizon at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB 6.4" AMOLED Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 32GB 6.4" AMOLED Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 at Walmart (list price $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $549.99 at Amazon (list price $749.99)
- LG G8 ThinQ 128GB 6.1" QHD+ OLED Unlocked Smartphone for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $849.99)
- Moto G7 64GB 6.2" Unlocked Smartphone for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $129 at Walmart (list price $199.95)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire 51mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) for $229 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 at Amazon (list price $249.99)
- Garmin Vivosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker for $98.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Fitbit Ionic GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $249.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $149.95)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate for $69 at Walmart (list price $99)
Electronics
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" 2560x1600 Super AMOLED 64GB Android Tablet w/ S Pen for $447.99 at Amazon (list price $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB 10.1" Tablet for $149 at Walmart (list price $219)
- Anker Powerhouse 200Wh 57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator w/ 110AV Outlet, USB PD for $194.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR with 18-55mm Lens for $899 at Amazon (list price $1349)
- Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Video Creator Kit with Mini Manfrotto Tripod for $599 at Amazon (list price $749)
- Canon Rebel T7i Digital SLR 18-55 STM with EF-S 55-250 Lens Bundle for $799 at Amazon (list price $948)
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/EF-M15-45mm and 4K Video for $599 at Amazon (list price $899)
- Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR Body Only for $849 at Amazon (list price $1199)
- Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body for $796.95 at Amazon (list price $1246)
- Nikon COOLPIX B500 16MP Digital Camera for $226.95 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens for $176.95 at Amazon (list price $299)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S Lens for $696.95 at Amazon (list price $846)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens for $496.95 at Amazon (list price $596)
- Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens for $1096.95 at Amazon (list price $1296)
- Belkin DuraTek Plus Lightning Cable (4ft) for $13.99 at Amazon (list price $24.99)
Headphones, Speakers & Audio
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $349)
- Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $278 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $279.95 at Amazon (list price $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Sony WH-CH700N Noise Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $88 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II for $179 at Amazon (list price $279)
- Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $124)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $79.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset with DTS Headphone:X (PC & PS4) for $99.89 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99)
- Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.95 at Amazon (list price $249.95)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Sony SP600N Wireless Digital Noise Canceling Sports In-Ear Headphones for $88 at Amazon (list price $148)
- Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones for $78 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Bose Soundlink Revolve Portable Wireless Speaker with 360-degree Sound for $119 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Wireless Speaker for $69 at Amazon (list price $99)
Apple Devices
- 32GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $229 at Amazon (list price $329)
- 128GB Apple iPad 10.2" Tablet (Current 7th Gen) for $329 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $234.98 at Amazon (list price $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144 at Walmart (list price $159)
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for $164.99 at Walmart (list price $199)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Watch for $354.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $399.99)
- Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Watch for $384.99 at Amazon (Discount seen at checkout - list price $429.99)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 128GB SSD (Prev gen) for $649 at Amazon (list price $999)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 Laptop with 256GB SSD (Current Gen) for $999.99 at Amazon, Discount seen at checkout (list price $1299)
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $949)
- MacBook Pro Intel i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1999 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- MacBook Pro Intel i9 8-Core 15.6" Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2299 at Amazon (list price $2799)
- MacBook Pro Intel i7 6-Core 16" Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $2199 at Amazon (list price $2399)
- Apple Magic Mouse 2 for $59 at Amazon (list price $79)
- Apple Magic Keyboards with Num Keypad for $99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Apple Pencil (1st Gen, Compatible with Prev Gen iPad & iPad Pro) for $79 at Amazon (list price $99)
Amazon Devices and Services
- Prime Members: 1-Year Amazon Prime Gift Membership for $107 at Amazon (Final price at checkout - list price $119)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4 Month Subscription for New Subscribers for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $39.96)
- Kindle Unlimited Membership: 6 Months $30, 1 Year $80, 2 Years $144 at Amazon
- Audible 3 Month Membership for $6.95/month at Amazon (list price $14.95/month)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $22 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- New Echo Dot with Clock for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $59.99)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Echo Show 8 Smart Display for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Echo Show 10.1" Smart Display (2nd Gen) with Free Philips Hue Smart bulb for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $259.98)
- Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1080p Tablet with Special Offers for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 16GB 8" 1280x800 Tablet with Special Offers for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Fire 7 16GB 7" 1024x600 Tablet with Special Offers for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Kindle 4GB 6" 167 ppi WiFi eReader with Special Offers + 3 Months Kindle Unlimited for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6" 300 ppi Waterproof WiFi eReader with Special Offers + 3 Months Kindle Unlimited for $84.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Kindle Oasis 32GB 6" eReader (Prev gen) for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Fire TV Cube 4K UHD Streaming Media Player for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB OTA DVR (4 Tuners, 150 Hours) (500GB for $130) for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Fire TV Blaster + Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $134.97)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Extender and Router for $139 at Amazon (list price $199)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (1 Pro + 1 Beacon) for $209 at Amazon (list price $299)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) for $279 at Amazon (list price $399)
- eero Pro WiFi Mesh Router (3-Pack) for $349 at Amazon (list price $499)
- All-New Echo Speaker (3rd Gen) for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- All-New Echo Speaker (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug for $64.98 at Amazon (list price $124.98)
- Echo Plus Smart Home Hub & Bluetooth Speaker with Philips Hub Smart Bulb for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Echo Plus Smart Hub and Speaker with Amazon Smart Plug for $104.98 at Amazon (list price $174.98)
- AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $109.98)
- Echo Sub Subwoofer for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $129.99)
- Echo Input Microphone Add-on for Any Speaker for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99)
- Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug for $26.99 at Amazon (list price $74.98)
- Echo Dot Clock with Amazon Smart Plug for $39.98 at Amazon (list price $84.98)
- Echo Show 8 with Amazon Smart Plug Bundles for $84.98 at Amazon (list price $124.98)
Smart Home Devices
- Google Nest WiFi Router for $149 at Walmart (list price $169)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $119 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- August Smart Lock for $55.29 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Nest E Smart Thermostat for $139 at Amazon (list price $169)
- Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149 at Walmart (list price $229.99)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $29 at Walmart (list price $49)
- 15% off Schlage Smart Locks for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- Chamberlain MYQ Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener for $19.98 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Google Nest Hub for $79 at Walmart (list price $149)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 at Walmart (list price $229)
- Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 at Walmart (list price $129)
- Google Home Mini with $5 Bonus Vudu Credit for $19 at Walmart (list price $25)
- iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $269)
- iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $399 at Amazon (list price $649.99)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) WiFi Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dust Bin for $699 at Walmart (list price $1099)
- iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) WiFi Robot Vacuum for $499 at Walmart (list price $799)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S WiFi Smart Robot Vacuum for $127.49 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $229.99 at Amazon (Clip coupon - list price $349.99)
- eufy RoboVac 30C WiFi Robot Vacuum for $191.99 at Amazon (Clip $100 coupon - list price $291.99)
- Shark Ion S86 WiFi Robot Vacuum w/ Detachable Hand Vac for $229.99 at Walmart (list price $349)
- iLife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum for $118.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor 1080p Camera (3 Pack) for $337 at Amazon (list price $397.99)
- Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect Smart Lock for $219 at Amazon (list price $265.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Battery) for $99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Wired) for $99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Arlo 720p 3-Camera Wirefree Surveillance Bundle with Wall Mounts for $179 at Walmart (list price $249)
- Kasa Spot Indoor 1080p Camera (3-Pack) for $92.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)