Typically, when we cover Steam's latest breakout successes, they're completely new titles, or sequels to existing titles. However, it seems the Halo franchise is an exception to that norm. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC) officially launched on PC today and it's doing quite well for itself.

The MCC is now the number one bestseller on Steam, and it has 130,645 concurrent players as of writing, putting it in fourth place behind CS:GO, DOTA 2, and PUBG. That number only seems to be going up, so we'll be sure to update this article if it changes significantly over the next few days.

As we've pointed out in the past, the MCC's PC titles aren't launching all at once. Instead, developer 343 Industries has opted for a staggered release model, publishing one game at a time in chronological order. 343 is taking the unique needs and desires of PC players into account with the MCC's PC version, so a slower, more methodical approach to development is necessary.

With the launch of the first MCC title today -- Halo Reach -- it's clear that this approach has paid off. It has mostly positive reviews on Steam at the moment, and it includes full support for adaptive sync, FOV customization, 60 FPS gameplay, 4K resolutions, ultrawide monitors, and more.

If you want to jump right into Reach today, you can purchase it by itself now for $9.99, or pre-order the MCC as a whole for $39.99, which will grant you instant access to each Halo PC port as soon as they release.