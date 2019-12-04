The big picture: Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a clamshell-style folding phone in February alongside the Galaxy S11, likely at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Could 2020 be the year of the affordable foldable?

Industry sources familiar with the matter recently told the Korean Herald that the handset, which Samsung teased back in October, will likely check in at a much more reasonable price point.

We haven’t heard much about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold since its launch in September. Given the handset’s early troubles (which led to a lengthy delay), that’s probably a good thing. Suffice to say, at $1,980, sales weren’t spectacular. According to the publication, Samsung has sold roughly half a million units since launch.

The first successor to the Fold will reportedly be priced around $850. A second revision – more of a true successor to the current vertically-folding device – will reportedly break cover in August. No word on how much that variant may command.

Pricing the next Fold in line with other modern flagships is a wise move as it puts it in the ballpark of far more potential buyers. Surely there are plenty of people interested in a folding smartphone that simply can’t get past the idea of spending nearly two grand on a handset. Motorola’s new Razr is a bit more reasonable at $1,500, but still, that’s a heck of a lot for a mobile phone.