In a nutshell: Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, a title based on the fantastic minigame found in The Witcher 3, is being shut down on consoles. The reason, according to CD Projekt Red, is that the game is available on too many platforms.

The developer has announced that support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Gwent will come to an end on December 9, meaning no more updates, expansions, additional content, or matchmaking. Real-money purchases, meanwhile, have already been disabled. Both console versions will remain operational with limited functionality until June 9.

The console versions are being sacrificed so CD Projekt Red can focus on the platforms where the game is most popular: the PC and mobile. Gwent on iOS has just launched, and the Android version is coming soon. “Looking to the future, we do not believe we can support a growing number of different versions of GWENT while improving feature parity between them,” writes the dev.

Between December 9 and June 9, console players who wish to keep playing Gwent will be able to transfer their progress over to the PC/mobile versions, providing they have a GOG account that doesn’t already contain Gwent progress.

Players will be able to transfer their rank, account level, deck lists, cards, contracts, thronebreaker rewards, collected ornaments, all other currencies, and, for Xbox One users, Meteorite Powder.

More details on how to copy Gwent account progress will be announced on December 9.