Highly anticipated: Apple’s email has been sent and the date is locked: you’ll be able to shell out $5,999 for a Mac Pro with 256 GB of storage, $4,999 for a monitor without a stand, and $999 for the stand in question on December 10. Wait, that’s not why everyone is excited?

Announced at Apple’s WWDC back in June, the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are Apple’s re-entry into the high-end professional workstation market, where money is no object and only the very best is just good enough. The Mac Pro starts at six grand for an octa-core Xeon, 32 GB of memory, an AMD Radeon Pro 580X and yes, 256 GB of SSD storage. It can be configured up to a 28-core Xeon, 1.5 TB of memory, four Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs and however much storage you might need, but with those specs, you could be shelling out $50,000.

The Pro Display XDR is an extreme monitor with a 6016 by 3384 resolution, 10-bit color, a million-to-one contrast ratio, 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits peak brightness. The optional stand also looks fantastic, with never-before-seen features like 12 cm of height adjustment.

While the December 10 date just-sorta-kinda-maybe squeezes into Apple’s "coming this Fall" timeline, it’s unlikely the Mac Pro will ship in time for billionaires to gift it this Christmas with so many configurations available.

When it does arrive, however, it’ll be fascinating to see how it stacks up compared to the tech released since its announcement, like Zen 2-based Threadripper.