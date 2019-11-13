Facepalm: Inexplicably, Apple doesn’t ship its Pro Display XDR monitor with its matching Pro Stand, or any stand at all, for that matter. That “optional” accessory will set you back another $999. Yes, that’s right, a grand for a monitor stand. Predictably, this drew quite the reaction from the WWDC crowd when it was announced on stage.

Apple on Wednesday announced that its new Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR will be available in December.

Revealed in June at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the new Mac Pro represents the first major redesign of Apple’s high-end desktop since 2013. The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 which gets you an octa-core Intel Xeon W processor clocked at 3.5GHz, Radeon Pro 580X graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive.

The 32-inch Pro Display XDR (short for Extreme Dynamic Range), meanwhile, starts at $4,999 and features a Retina 6K display boasting a resolution of 6,016 x 3,384 (218 pixels per inch). A version with nano-texture glass commands an additional $1,000.

The VESA mount adapter goes for $199.

Apple only said its new products will be available in December. Specific pre-order dates and shipping windows weren’t mentioned although one has to hope that they’ll both be ready to go in time for the holidays.