What just happened? AMD on Tuesday announced a brand new version of its software suite for Radeon graphics cards that delivers 20 new or updated features and promises enhanced performance – on average, an increase of around 12 percent – across more than a dozen games, all in a fully revamped application sporting a fresh look.

Diving right in, AMD reportedly references a baker’s dozen of games in its press deck that’ll benefit from the new Adrenaline 2020 Edition software including Borderlands 3, Forza Horizon 4 and Wolfenstein: Young Blood, just to name a few.

Raw performance improvements aside, AMD’s latest affords a number of compelling new features including Radeon Boost. This feature detects mouse movements in games – like when you are moving around during an action sequence – and by dynamically reducing image resolution, is able to boost frame rates and fluidity with little to no change in discernible image quality.

According to AMD, Radeon Boost can enhance performance by as much as 23 percent in applicable scenarios. In testing, our own Tim Schiesser noted that it works strictly based on mouse movements and isn’t influenced by other factors like on-screen action or even inputs from other devices such as controllers or your keyboard. Simply, the more your mouse is moving, the more aggressively the feature works.

As for how noticeable the downscaling is and how much of a performance gain you can expect, that’ll depend on a number of factors like your native resolution, the particular game you are playing and how perceptive you are to changes while gaming. Furthermore, it only works with a handful of games out of the gate although AMD will likely expand support to additional titles, especially should it prove popular with players.

Other noteworthy features and updates include integer display scaling which is designed to make older, resolution-limited games look better on modern, high-res displays via pixel perfect upscaling as well as expanded support for Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon Image Sharpening.

AMD’s Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition isn’t available as of this writing but is due out later today.