Note to Windows 8 users: Beginning with the release of driver version 17.4.4, AMD will not be releasing newer drivers with support for Windows 8.

What's New:

Fixed Issues

AMD Radeon VII and Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience system instability, or an intermittent system hang when three or more displays are connected and enabled at the same time.

World of Warcraft patch 8.1.5 or later may experience an intermittent crash or application hang when MSAA is enabled.

Mouse cursors may disappear or move out of the boundary of the top of a display on AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

Radeon WattMan auto overclock may fail to raise engine clocks past default levels on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Vari-Bright changes may fail to apply on some AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics system configurations.

World of Tanks may experience intermittent graphical corruption when game settings are set to minimum on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues

AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.

Netflix Windows Store application may experience display flicker during video playback on some HDR enabled displays.

Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.

​Radeon Product Compatibility:

Radeon Desktop Product Family Compatibility ​

AMD Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon Pro Duo

AMD Radeon R7 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 200 Series Graphics

​AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Nano Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500 - 8900 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon Family Compatibility

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 16.12.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.

Radeon Mobility Product Family Compatibility ​

AMD Radeon R9 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics

AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD APU products codenamed "Kaveri", "Godavari" and "Carrizo" are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit). AMD’s 7th Generation APU products Radeon Graphics are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit)​.

​AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R3, R4, R5, R6, R7, or R8 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics

AMD Sempron Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8180 - HD 8400 Series Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems:

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 8.1 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit version with SP1 or higher)

Package Contents:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 Driver Version 17.40.1031 (Windows Driver Store Version 23.20.788.0​)

