In brief: Windows 7 faithfuls have known that the OS' lifespan is ending for some time now, and Microsoft has been gradually ramping up its efforts to get the users to upgrade to Windows 10. On January 15, that will mean Windows 7 users will be hit with even more irritating upgrade prompts.

Unlike most of these prompts to date, the new notification will take up your entire screen. It will warn you that your system is out of support, and you won't have access to any further security updates or software features; no matter how dire the situation may become. Fortunately, you'll be able to permanently or temporarily dismiss the message if you please.

We should note that, for a sizable chunk of Microsoft's long-term customers, Windows 7 is still the best operating system for their needs. It's powerful, familiar, not overly-streamlined, and -- perhaps most importantly for many -- it doesn't house nearly as many data collection or telemetry "features" as Windows 10.

For those reasons and more, it remains an incredibly popular OS for power users and privacy advocates who are unable or unwilling to make the jump to something like Linux.

Unfortunately, whether you still use and enjoy Windows 7 or not, as we've said, it's end-of-life date is quickly approaching. Official support from Microsoft stops on January 14, 2020, which is just a month away. Naturally, that doesn't mean you will be forced to stop using the OS after that day comes and goes, but it'll be much less secure if you do -- at least, that's what the tech giant claims.

We'd love to hear what our readers think on this topic. Do you still use Windows 7? If so, do you have any plans to swap over to Windows 10 when January 14 rolls around? Let us know in the comments.

Masthead credit: Friemann