Why it matters: There was a time when Google and Facebook were considered two of the most desirable places to be employed, but that reputation is declining. In Glassdoor’s list of the “Best Places to Work,” the social network has fallen 16 places to number 23, while Google failed to make the top 10. Both companies placed first in previous years.

In the 2020 list, the top three places were taken by cloud computing software company HubSpot, management consulting firm Bain & Company, and DocuSign, which allows organizations to manage electronic agreements.

It’s been a long fall for Facebook. After topping the list in 2018, the Cambridge Analytica scandal saw it fall to number seven a year later. Now, following another 12 months filled with controversies, the social media giant is down to 23. It’s worth noting, however, that Facebook still has a 4.4 out of 5 rating, better than many other firms. “No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds,” said an employee.

While things haven’t been as bad for Google, the 2015 winner, which spent the previous eight years in the top ten, is now at 11. But that’s still a lot better than Apple, which was 84th. As for Amazon—a company with a notorious reputation for its work conditions and culture—it failed to even make the list.

One of the big tech firms to see an improvement in the latest rankings was Microsoft, which was up 13 places to number 21. “I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude,” wrote one worker.

The rankings are based on employee reviews and take into account eight factors, including compensation, benefits, culture, and senior management. To make the list, a company must have at least 1,000 employees and receive at least 75 ratings across the categories.