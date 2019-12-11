Bottom line: A game that might have slid under your radar is GTFO, which means exactly what you think. As co-op shooters go, GTFO is not really like any other. It mashes up the cooperative nature of Left 4 Dead, with the aesthetics of Aliens, and the creepiness of Silent Hill. It is very difficult requiring patience, stealth, and teamwork to get out alive.

Indy development studio 10 Chambers Collective has just released GTFO into Steam Early Access. It is a four-player co-op shooter in the vein of Left 4 Dead, but with a definite Ridley Scott Aliens vibe (check the announce trailer above).

Unlike L4D, GTFO is not something you are going to simply shoot your way through. The game relies on copious amounts of strategy and stealth. The objective is not to kill the monsters. It is — well — to get the f*** out, which is not easy.

"GTFO is NOT for everyone! GTFO is seriously hard, you need dedication and teamwork to survive!" the developers warn on the game's Steam page [emphasis theirs]. "This is not a run and gun game, please watch a stream or a YouTube clip so you know what you are getting into."

You are definitely going to want to watch a stream. Better yet, watch the developers themselves play (below) to get a true feeling of how players should approach gameplay.

One of the things that make the game so difficult is that each playthrough will be unique. Some aspects of GTFO are procedurally generated and will make each game session slightly different. Additionally, maps and objectives will continuously be altered, so forget about memorizing maps and enemy locations. It's not going to help.

You might not have heard of 10 Barrel Collective since it is a relatively new studio. However, you have heard of the games that its veteran staff has worked on, including Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter, Payday 2, Mad Max, Just Cause 3, and Bionic Commando, to name a few. GTFO is the team's first effort together, and it looks pretty good so far.

If you are into butt-clenching tense co-op stealth shooters, GTFO might be right up your alley. It is available right now at 10-percent off on Steam for $31.49. But be warned — the game is a hardcore challenge. Thoroughly read the Steam description before making your purchase.