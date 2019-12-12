Something to look forward to: Remember when ultrawide gaming monitors used to be prohibitively expensive? That’s certainly not the case anymore. If you’re after a 34-inch 21:9 display with a high refresh-rate, AOC has a couple of products you might want to consider.

The CU34G2 and CU34G2X do share a lot of specs: 3440 x 1440 resolution, 300 nits max brightness, 1500R curve, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 1 ms MPRT response time. They also use 34-inch 8-bit VA panels with WLED backlighting, and support AMD’s FreeSync.

Both monitors come with Game Color mode that optimizes saturation for better grey levels and image detail, as well as Dial Point crosshairs to improve aiming in games. They also share the same design, which lets users alter the height, tilt, and swivel.

One area where the monitors differ is in their refresh rates. The CU34G2 refreshes at up to 100Hz, while the CU34G2X can reach 144Hz. Additionally, the CU34G2 covers 124% of the sRGB space and 92% of AdobeRGB, and the X variant covers 119%of sRGB and 88% of AdobeRGB.

Both monitors have a single DisplayPort 1.2 input and two HDMI ports, though the CU34G2X uses HDMI 1.4, strangely, while the other monitor uses HDMI 2.0. You also get a quad-port USB 3.0 hub and a headphone output.

The monitors launch in the UK in January 2020. The CU34G2 (100Hz) will cost £399, and the CU34G2X will be £499. If and when they come to the US, expect prices to be around $450 and $550.