What just happened? Sling TV, the over-the-top Internet television service from Dish Network, is now more flexible than ever. The provider this week has enabled its Cloud DVR service on ESPN channels, allowing viewers to record the action on these Disney-owned channels for the first time.

Up to this point, trying to record ESPN programming would prompt a notification saying that it simply wasn’t allowed.

The newfound freedom is applicable across ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNEWS and ESPNU. Digital networks like ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+ still aren’t eligible for recording via Sling TV’s Cloud DVR, however.

In related news, Sling TV also revealed that users can now pause, rewind and fast-forward through any recorded programs and even skip the commercials. Previously, recordings of some channels would redirect users to on-demand versions. Now, you’ll get to watch the show as it aired and zip through commercials at will.

Sling TV channel bundles start at $25 per month although for a limited time, you can get 40 percent off your first month. Those who prepay for two months of service can nab a free Amazon Fire TV Stick, HD antenna or AirTV Mini thorough Sling TV’s deals section.