In context: Samsung's first attempt at foldable phones was marred by so many issues that the company was forced to pull, redesign and relaunch the device a few months later. And while the idea of a $2,000 phone, admittedly a first-gen product, was never going to see skyrocketing sales, the fact that Samsung was able to sell a million Galaxy Folds is surprising nonetheless.

Samsung Electronics President Young Sohn was present at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Berlin, where he revealed that the company had found a million buyers for the Galaxy Fold."There's a million people that want to use this product at $2,000," he said.

This number, of course, pales in comparison to sales figures for other Galaxy phones that Samsung is able to sell in a single quarter. However, even flagships like the S10 or Note 10 aren't as ambitious as the Galaxy Fold, which is still trying to prove and establish a new niche for itself.

The fact that a million users were willing to spend $2,000 on essentially beta testing the device is indicative of the demand for innovation in smartphone form factors, even after Samsung's problematic second attempt.

Sohn also stressed on the consumer feedback received for the foldable, which was only possible after releasing it to the public, and will help the company in making refinements to future models, such as going for a Razr-like clamshell design that could also end up being easier on the wallet, reportedly costing less than half of its predecessor when it arrives sometime next year.