In a nutshell: Hard as it is to believe, we’re only a couple of weeks away from the end of the 2010s. To mark the occasion, Time magazine has compiled its ten best gadgets of the decade list, which includes three Apple products and the Nintendo Switch.

In Time’s list of the “most important and influential gadgets” from the last ten years, Apple is the only company to appear more than once. Not too surprisingly, the 2010 iPad gets a spot. While it wasn’t the first tablet, it did make the form factor popular. The publication writes that the slate resulted in a “cultural shift for personal computing, and set the tone for the next decade of portable devices.”

The two other honored Apple devices are its Apple Watch, which has long remained the best-selling smartwatch on the market, and its AirPods, which might be a slightly controversial choice.

One welcome entry is the Nintendo Switch. It’s easy to forget, but there was quite a bit of skepticism surrounding the hybrid console before release—it even caused the company’s share price to fall seven percent. But the Switch has shipped 41.67 million units as of September 2019, surpassing the lifetime sales of the Wii U, Nintendo GameCube, and Nintendo 64. It’s also set to be the best-selling console of 2019.

Other entries include the Tesla Model S, the electric car that showed just how fast and cool EVs can be. There’s also the Raspberry Pi, which has sold over 25 million units, and Google’s Chromecast.

The rest of the list is made up of the Amazon Echo—another product that many believed would fail but now boasts over 100 million sales—and the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which makes playing titles much easier for those with limited mobility.

What gadgets from the 2010s would you have included on the list? Let us know in the comments below.