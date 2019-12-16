Bottom line: 5G networks like those based on the technology Verizon is utilizing are cropping up on a regular basis from multiple providers but are limited to densely populated areas where people regularly converge en masse. While this technically works in large, open areas like near arenas and parks, it’s not a viable solution for nationwide 5G coverage. The range is just too low and the signal is too easily blocked by, well, virtually anything.

Verizon is one step closer to realizing its goal of having 5G service available in more than 30 US cities by the end of the year.

On Monday, the nation’s largest wireless provider said it has flipped the 5G switch in Los Angeles, California. Now, you’ll be able to tap into Verizon’s speedy network in select areas of the city around landmarks like Union Station, LA Live, the Staples Center, the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Grand Park and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Other cities in line to get 5G before 2020 include Little Rock, Memphis, Salt Lake City, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and Des Moines. It has already launched in major metropolitan regions such as Boston, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Phoenix and New York Cities, just to name a few.

Nevertheless, it’s progress, and if you’ve got a 5G-enabled handset and happen to live in the Los Angeles area, it’s a good day for you.

Masthead credit: Hollywood Boulevard by Sean Pavone. Phones by Karlis Dambrans.