Something to look forward to: Sony’ WH-1000XM3 headphones are simply stunning, offering a fantastic combination of audio quality and noise-canceling features that have seen them win numerous awards. Now, it appears that a successor could be arriving soon, judging by an FCC filing.

In our ‘Best of Headphones 2019’ feature, we rated the WH-1000XM3 as the best wireless set of cans you can buy right now. They come with a slew of different noise-canceling modes and profiles for different scenarios and produce some amazing, balanced audio.

As per The Verge, it appears that the successor to Sony’s headphones are on the way. The company has submitted FCC filings for the 'Wireless Noise Canceling Stereo Headset WH1000XM4.’

The FCC ID code is 'AK8WH1000XM4,’ but it’s usually the final letters and numbers that refer to the product name. The WH-1000XM3, for example, had the FCC product ID of AK8WH1000XM3.

The filing doesn’t reveal any technical details or images related to the headphones, and there’s no indication of when they might be released. But with CES only a few weeks away, don’t be surprised to see Sony announce the WH1000XM4 at the Las Vegas tech show.

With the 1000XM3 being so accomplished, it’ll be interesting to see what Sony does to improve the successor, though dynamic switching between two paired devices is a feature the current headphones lack.

If you can’t wait for the 1000XM4, the 1000XM3 headphones are available for a reduced price of just $278 on Amazon right now.