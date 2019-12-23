Something to look forward to: In addition to revealing the Xbox Series X at the recent Game Awards, one of the titles on show was Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. For those who aren’t planning on buying Microsoft’s new console, here’s some good news: the action game is also coming to the PC.

The original game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was one of our picks for the top games of 2018. It won five out of its nine nominations at the BAFTA awards and was universally praised for the sensitive way it deals with the subject of mental health. It’s also graphically beautiful.

At the Game Awards, Hellblade's sequel was shown off, and Microsoft says the trailer is running as in-engine. It looks amazing, and, thankfully, it’s coming to PC. Replying to a fan, GM of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg said it was being made exclusively for Xbox and PC. We’ll have to wait and see if it becomes part of the Xbox Game Pass service, though it seems likely as this is a first-party Microsoft title.

It’s being made exclusively for Xbox and PC. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) 18 December 2019

Those who enjoy the unique, chanting music from the Hellblade 2 trailer will probably be interested to know it wasn’t created specifically for the game. It comes from experimental folk/industrial group called Heilung, who worked on the soundtrack. Revolver writes that the group is made up of members from Germany, Norway, and Denmark, and it aims to bring back the forgotten sounds of the Iron Age using unusual instruments such as swords, shields, and human bones. You can hear the full song, called In Maidjan, below.