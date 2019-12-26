In a nutshell: Industry analysis firm Counterpoint Research has released its report on the best-selling smartphones of Q3 2019. The number one entry isn’t too surprising, considering its been the top-selling model globally since Q4 2018: The iPhone XR. The most popular Android phone, meanwhile, was Samsung’s Galaxy A10.

Many reviewers have praised the cheapest of Apple’s 2018 iPhones as the most impressive of the three, thanks to its combination of lower price and performance. The only quarter it hasn’t been the world’s most popular handset was during its launch of Q3 2018.

In the third quarter of this year, the iPhone XR captured 3 percent of the market, helped by Apple adjusting its price in China and several markets.

Samsung had three handsets in the top ten, and while its ‘S’ and ‘Note’ series might be the most popular Android devices in the US, it’s the company’s budget offerings that appear in the global list. The Galaxy A10, the cheapest of the new A series, was in second place with 2.6 percent, followed by the Galaxy A50 with 1.9 percent. The Galaxy A20 also made an appearance, in seventh place with 1.4 percent.

Barring the Apple iPhone 11, which was in fifth place with 1.6 percent, the rest of the top ten was made up of Android devices. It was a good showing for Oppo, whose A9 (1.6 percent), A5s (1.5 percent), and A5 (1.3 percent) all performed well. The final two spots were taken by the Xiaomi Redmi 7A (1.2 percent) and Huawei P30 (1.1 percent).

Counterpoint writes that the combined sales of the top 10 models increased 9 percent YoY, but fewer flagship models in the list meant the combined revenue is down 30 percent. “There were five flagship devices in the top 10 in Q3 2018 but only three this year,” explains the firm.

The top ten list shows that as features once found only on premium models start trickling down to cheaper mid-range devices, their popularity is increasing.