Why it matters: Samsung is making one last ditch effort to capitalize on last year’s flagship smartphones with the introduction of two new budget-minded models in the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The big question - how much of a price cut can we expect over their flagship counterparts?

Both devices feature the same screen, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display operating at a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 (394 PPI). They also use the same 32-megapixel front-facing f/2.2 camera, have 4,500mAh batteries, ship with Android 10 and are offered in configurations of 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

Notable differences include the main camera arrays and processors. The S10 Lite packs a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera, a 48-megapixel Super Steady OIS f/2.0 lens and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide shooter while the Note 10 Lite utilizes a 12-megapixel f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel AF f/1.7 OIS shooter and a 12-megapixel AF f/2.4 OIS camera.

The S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm octa-core chip (Snapdragon 855) while the Note 10 Lite gets a 10nm octa core CPU (Exynos 8895). Physically, they’re very similar in size with the former measuring 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm and tipping the scales at 186g while the latter checks in at 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm and weighs 199g.

Samsung is positioning these handsets as budget alternatives to their original namesakes yet curiously enough, the company stopped short of actually revealing pricing. Perhaps we’ll learn those details and more at CES next week?

The announcement comes roughly two months ahead of Mobile World Congress where Samsung is likely to introduce its first flagship for 2020, the Galaxy S11.