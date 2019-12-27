Rumor mill: With the year drawing to a close, it’s time to look at the flagship smartphones that will be exciting, or failing to excite, consumers in 2020. First up is Samsung’s Galaxy S11, which could be called the S20 and may be revealed in February alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung has long chosen to reveal its handsets before the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona; instead, the company holds its own event before the conference, ensuring all the attention is on its phones.

According to Israeli website Girafa, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S11 series on February 11 at an event in San Francisco, which is two weeks before MWC 2020. The information is said to come from a Samsung website backend.

Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

According to prolific leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship phones will be called the S20, possibly a reference to it being launched in 2020, though a lot of people remain unconvinced. Most believe that we’ll see an S11, S11+, and S11e—though Girafa suggests there might only be “standard” and “pro” models of the phone.

The S11, or S20, series will come with an Infinity-O hole in the center that’s smaller than the one on the Note 10. They will feature the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990, depending on the region, and range between 6.3 and 6.7 inches. The main change is likely to be the camera setup, with five sensors on the rear. Three of these are regular snappers (one rumored to be 108MP), a fourth will be a ToF sensor, and there's a mysterious fifth one.

As is usually the case with these events, there will be other devices on show. A successor to the Galaxy Buds, called the Galaxy Buds Plus, will reportedly be revealed. They’re rumored to come with noise-cancellation features, making them an even bigger challenger to Apple’s AirPods Pro. We could also get a glimpse of the Galaxy Fold 2, which is expected to be a folding clamshell like the Motorola Razr.