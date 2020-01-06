Something to look forward to: All-in-one PCs don’t get the coverage they once did, but HP’s feature-packed Envy 32 AIO looks like an attention grabber. Not only does it come with a 31.5-inch 4K screen that’s HDR 600 certified, but it also has Bang & Olufsen speakers and an Nvidia RTX graphics card.

While AIOs are generally considered inferior to standard tower PC setups, the HP Envy 32 is certainly a step above the competition. It looks great, with a gorgeous, 3,840 x 2,160 IPS display that can reach 600 nits brightness, has a 6,000:1 contrast ratio, and covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with 10 bits of color depth.

The next thing you might notice is the tuned by Bang & Olufsen-tuned speaker system, which consists of two tweeters, two medium drivers, a woofer and two passive radiators. HP says it is the “world’s loudest all-in-one,” and you can stream music to the speakers even while the PC is off.

Internally, the machine comes with an Intel Core i7-9700 CPU, 16 GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM that’s upgradeable to 32 GB, and a 1TB Intel SSD alongside 32GB of Intel Optane memory.

While the HP Envy 32 will obviously be a good option for creators, gamers will benefit from the Nvidia RTX graphics card. According to reviewers and HP’s own website, this is an RTX 2060, though The Verge reports it to be an RTX 2080. It’s also the first all-in-one PC to be certified as part of Nvidia’s RTX Studio program.

Elsewhere, the AIO features four USB 3.1 ports, including Thunderbolt 3, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm jack. You can even charge your phone on the Qi charging pad built into the base, which also works when the PC is switched off.

The HP’s Envy 32 AiO is available now, priced at $1,599 or $2,299 for the more powerful model.