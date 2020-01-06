In brief: Well-known monitor maker ViewSonic issued several interesting announcements at Pepcom 2020 today, but one stuck out in particular. The company's XG270, a 27" IPS display with a 240Hz resolution, has officially received the Blur Buster Strobe Certification, which brings with it the promise of top-tier motion clarity.

Blur Busters, for the unaware, is a website that covers just about everything related to smooth PC gaming (they're also the creators of the UFO motion test). They're an authority in this niche, thanks to dozens of comprehensive, high-quality articles on topics related to high refresh rate gaming, adaptive sync technologies like FreeSync and G-Sync, and -- of course -- "blur busting."

If you're trying to eliminate motion blur, input lag, stuttering, and screen tearing from your games, Blur Busters is the first place you should look for a solution and a detailed breakdown of the problem. It's no surprise, then, to see ViewSonic turn to the site for an official stamp of approval.

Blur Busters worked with ViewSonic to optimize and perfect the XG270's PureXP implementation. PureXP is ViewSonic's "specialized strobe backlight" technology that aims to drastically lower picture response times (down to as little as .6 milliseconds), reduce motion blur, and eliminate "strobe crosstalk" without sacrificing brightness or picture quality.

While we can't say for sure whether or not the device accomplishes those goals without testing it for ourselves, Blur Busters' recommendation shouldn't be taken lightly. If you're in the market for a high-end, 27" IPS gaming display with excellent motion clarity (thanks to both PureXP and built-in G-Sync support) and a 1080p resolution, you could probably do a lot worse than the XG270.

It features a brightness of 400 nits, wide viewing angles, and a relatively sleek design, though none of these benefits come cheap. The XG270 is available now, but it'll run you $485, which is certainly not chump change.

Comparable devices (with the same resolution, display tech, and size) are much more affordable at around $250, but they don't come with Blur Busters' explicit approval, and their refresh rates are typically lower. Whether or not Blur Busters' blessing, PureXP, and a 240Hz refresh rate justify the extra $200 (and change) is for you to decide.