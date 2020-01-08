In a nutshell: Apple on Wednesday revealed that customers spent a record $1.42 billion in the App Store between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve 2019, an increase of 16 percent year over year. On New Year’s Day alone, sales shot up 20 percent to $386 million, good for a new single-day record.

To date, the App Store has helped developers earn over $155 billion. That’s pretty incredible, really, considering the App Store didn’t even exist until 2008. What a difference a decade makes!

Apple also shared key engagement numbers with some of its other popular services. For example, Apple Music now offers over 60 million tracks across 115 countries and Apple Arcade has more than 100 titles in its catalog. Apple News, meanwhile, attracts over 100 million monthly active users from Australia, Canada, the US and the UK while Apple Podcasts now stocks over 800,000 shows available in 155 countries.

Despite Apple’s generosity in sharing the new statistics, the company stopped short of revealing truly intriguing numbers like subscriber counts for some of its newer services such as Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. With any luck, perhaps those will come down the pipe as part of Apple’s next earnings report in early February.