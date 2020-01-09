What just happened? Valve is doing more to support gaming soundtracks on Steam. The digital distribution platform this week announced the creation of a new “soundtrack” app type that aims to disassociate music content from DLC and add brand new functionality.

Users will now be able to purchase soundtracks without purchasing the base game and can even download tracks without downloading the associated title. Furthermore, you’ll be able to manage your collection from the new Steam library and configure a “music” directory where all music content can be stored versus having to hunt it down in related subcategories within game folders.

Curiously enough, developers can even sell soundtracks on Steam without the associated game being offered. For example, a game could be an exclusive on another platform like the Epic Games Store but the soundtrack could theoretically still be offered for sale on Steam simultaneously.

Steam will also support multiple levels of quality, from standard MP3s up through FLAC and raw WAV files.

For developers that already have a large collection of soundtrack content as DLC, Valve has created a tool to automate the conversion of that DLC to the new app type. “You can find that tool on the bottom of the Basic Info tab for your store page configuration,” Valve said.

“Converting a piece of DLC will re-use all your existing app IDs, packages, bundles, pricing, etc. Customers who own the DLC version of your soundtrack will continue to own the new version after you publish your changes.”

Look for the new soundtrack features to launch on January 20 alongside a special sales event.