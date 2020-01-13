What just happened? It's a new year, and with it comes the usual influx of product rumors, teases, and regulatory filings. Today's news falls into that last category: a new mystery Apple product has popped up in the Eurasian Economic Commission databases, and though details are scarce, there's reason for MacBook fans to get excited.

The product was first spotted by 9to5Mac, and it carries the model number "A2289." Notably, the filing (which has been approved) attached to the item references a "portable personal computer," which is the perfect description for a new MacBook.

If that's not enough, though, the filing also claims the device will run macOS 10.15. Unless Apple is planning to roll the desktop OS out to its mobile gadgets, a new MacBook is all but confirmed. However, as we said, other details are unknown -- we're not sure what the screen size or resolution will be, nor do we know how much the device will cost, or what new features it will have.

With that said, we can make some educated guesses. As 9to5Mac points out, it would make sense for the upcoming MacBook to feature Apple's old (but gold) scissor switches -- the predecessor to the notoriously-unreliable butterfly keyboard design that has plagued Mac users for the past few years.

It's also likely that the upcoming notebook will be 13 inches in size, since Apple just released a 16-inch MacBook with scissor switches a couple months ago. Still, that's pure speculation, and Apple may have something completely different up its sleeve (perhaps a new MacBook Air).

Regardless, we're excited to see what this mystery notebook will be. An announcement, or at least a tease for the device will likely occur sometime over the next three to four months (or less, if we're lucky).