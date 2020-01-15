What just happened? Do you own a Toyota or a Lexus? If so, it might be one of the near 700,000 vehicles being recalled in the US due to a faulty fuel pump that could cause engine failure. Toyota said that if one of these vehicles stalls while driving at high speeds, it may increase the likelihood of an accident.

The recall covers 2018-2019 model year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 vehicles, along with 2019 Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300.

Toyotas being recalled include the 2018-2019 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra vehicles. The 2019 Toyota Avalon and Corolla are also affected. Approximately 696,000 vehicles are being recalled.

In a notice on its website, Toyota wrote that the fuel pump could stop operating. “If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Toyota is currently investigating the issue and is developing a solution. All known owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by first-class mail by mid-March, at which point arrangements can be made to fix the problem at no cost.

You can check if your vehicle is part of the recall by going to Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

Toyota isn’t the only big automaker to put out a recall recently. Last month saw Mazda issue a recall for 35,000 vehicles over a faulty emergency brake system.