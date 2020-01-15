A look back: Year's-in-review are always more fun when they are about you. So Sony has put out a 2019 Wrap-Up report showing the games you played and other facts about your gaming habits in 2019. If you're curious about just how much money your PS Plus subscription saved you in sales, that and more is summed up in the report.

It's that time of year when everyone is looking back and remembering the previous year. Spotify put out its 2019 Wrapped recap. Likewise, YouTube did another Rewind, and Apple joined the crowd with its Replay look back.

Not wanting to be left out, PlayStation launched its own personalized 2019 Wrap-Up report. After signing into their PSN account, the web app will show users all sorts of interesting trivia about their gameplay habits in 2019.

It displays players' top three titles they played and how long they spent in each. It also shows how many different games and the total number of hours played in 2019, as well as which day of the week users preferred to play.

The Wrap-Up site will show you what your top genre was and how many games you played in that category, as well as the number of trophies earned and hours played. There are other stats, too, like the number of downloads made and how much money was saved on PlayStation Plus offers in the store.

It sums it all up by giving players a rank based on what they played most — mine was Marksman because I spent 193 hours playing first-person shooters. As an added bonus, users can redeem a voucher for an exclusive dynamic theme and avatars based on the various ranks.

Ranks include:

Action Hero — for the gamer who lives for the epic moments in action-adventure games

Legendary Warrior — for the gamer who steps up to the challenge in fighting games

Master Explorer — for the gamer who has continually aced that platformer game

Master Strategist — for the gamer who loves solving puzzles in a good strategy game

Speed Demon — for the gamer who leaves their fellow drivers in the dust in a fast-paced driving/racing game

Sports Phenom — for the gamer with a competitive edge and a love for sports games

Marksman — for the gamer who hits their mark in a shooter game

Although PlayStation did not mention it, I believe this is the first time it has done a recap like this, but I could be mistaken. I have been a PS Plus member for a long time and cannot recall the company doing a year-end wrap-up in the past.

Regardless, it is a fun look back at what you played that is worth a peek. The app will only be up until February 14, so check it out before they put it away for a year.