Forward-looking: The Linux kernel is a great gauge for future hardware, as the massive code base is routinely updated to support hardware months in advance, sometimes even before it has been formally announced. In recent months, patches to the Linux kernel have offered references to Navi 22 and 23, as well showing support for Intel's Tiger Lake, Jasper Lake, and Elkhart Lake processors. Now, we're seeing support for AMD's Zen 3 processors.

Renown hardware leaker @Komachi_Ensaka spotted lines of code that appear to detail EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) for AMD's Family 19h processors -- family 19h refers to AMD's Zen 3-based chips -- the current-gen Zen 2 is Family 17h, and the new Linux patch mentions those as well.

[PATCH 4/5] EDAC/amd64: Add family ops for Family 19h Models 00h-0Fh https://t.co/wveHQTqrqU

>Add family ops to support AMD Family 19h systems. Existing Family 17h

functions can be used.

Also, add Family 19h to the list of families to automatically load the

module. — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) January 18, 2020

Looking over the code, we can spot at least two device IDs for the upcoming Zen 3 family: "PCI_DEVICE_ID_AMD_19H_DF_F0" and "PCI_DEVICE_ID_AMD_19H_DF_F6" are both listed under Family 19h.

AMD is expected to formally launch Zen 3 later this year, as confirmed by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

AMD has committed to a yearly update cadence for the Zen architecture, and past roadmaps for Epyc Milan and Genoa have offered a glimpse of what Zen 3 will look like under the hood, including a 7nm+ EUV process (N7+) from TSMC.

