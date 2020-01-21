What just happened? Learning that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September was disappointing, but at least Dying Light 2 would be here to ease the pain in Spring. Sadly, that’s no longer the case. Publisher Techland has announced that the parkour/zombie game is being delayed indefinitely to allow "more development time to fulfill our vision."

We’ve seen a few big-name titles delayed recently. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077, the Square Enix-published Marvel’s Avengers and the Final Fantasy 7 remake have also been pushed back, though they have been given new release dates.

Techland never gave a specific reason for the delay. On the Dying Light 2 Twitter account, a note from CEO Pawel Marchewka states: “Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.” No possible release date was given, with Marchewka only saying that the company “will have more details to share in the coming months.”

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update.

Dying Light 2 appears to be a massively complex title, with environments that change based on a player’s actions, so extensive testing and bug-fixing are to be expected.

The game is also coming out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which could explain the delay as the company focuses on developing for the new systems. It’s even possible that Dying Light 2 won’t arrive until after the next-gen consoles get here this holiday season.