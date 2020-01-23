In brief: If you like classic RPGs and post-apocalyptic worlds, or if you're simply looking for something to tide you over before Wasteland 3 launches this year, we have some good news for you now. Wasteland Remastered, a revamped version of the 1988 classic, is officially arriving on PC and Xbox One next month.

The core gameplay is remaining unchanged -- Wasteland Remastered's characters, mechanics, and story will be the same as they were over 30 years ago. If you never played the original game, we won't hold it against you. By today's standards, it's an extremely dated RPG.

You could probably count the number of visible pixels in the game on your fingers, which makes it quite difficult to tell what some in-game objects and environmental textures are supposed to represent.

However, there's still a great experience hiding underneath the surface for those patient enough to find it. Wasteland has one of the most reactive worlds you're likely to find in a post-apocalyptic RPG, and it's often considered one of the primary inspirations for the Fallout franchise.

While Wasteland Remastered won't be bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 levels of visual fidelity to the aging classic, it will make it just a bit easier for modern gamers to sink their teeth into. Of course, there will be other hurdles to clear, such as Wasteland's complex, confusing, and unforgiving gameplay, but the leap to 3D should help to soften that blow.

Wasteland Remastered will be available for purchase on February 25 across several platforms -- GOG, the Windows Store, Steam, and the Xbox One (courtesy of Xbox Game Pass). We don't know how much it will cost, but we'll update this article if we find out.