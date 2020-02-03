Bottom line: In the three-month period ending December 31, Alphabet said revenue grew from $39.3 billion at the end of 2018 to $46.1 billion this year. Net income, meanwhile, climbed from $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $10.7 billion during the same time frame in 2019. Diluted earnings per share checked in at $15.35, up from $12.77 in the year-ago quarter.

Alphabet, best known as the parent company of Google and its subsidiaries, on Monday reported quarterly earnings for the period ending December 31, 2019.

As for the fiscal full year, we see that YouTube is having an even bigger impact on the company’s bottom line. Last year, YouTube was responsible for generating $11.2 billion in revenue. This time around, that figure swelled to $15.2 billion. And in the cloud category, Alphabet brought in $8.92 billion, up from just $5.84 billion in 2018. Those are hefty gains all around, ones that Alphabet must be happy with.

Looking at the overall fiscal year, Alphabet generated $161.9 billion in 2019 versus $136.9 billion in 2018 and just $110.9 billion in 2017.

Share value in Alphabet is down 4.56 percent in after-hours trading. It’ll be interested to see what it does in the morning once everyone has had ample time to digest the report.

