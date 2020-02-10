DRM woes: DRM has never been a popular "feature" among PC gamers, but most of us have accepted it as a necessary evil; a headache we all have to live with to play the latest games legally. However, of all the forms of DRM, Denuvo is easily the most hated -- users have accused the "anti-tamper" software of slowing down PC performance and degrading SSDs. Still, companies continue to use it to block pirates and preserve early sales.

And, to that end, Denuvo is tremendously effective. There are a few exceptions, of course, but in most cases, Denuvo-protected games can take months and months (sometimes over a year) to be cracked by pirates. However, not all companies use Denuvo permanently. As we said before, many developers use the tech just to boost critical early sales and reduce the number of illegitimate copies in the wild close to launch.

As such, those developers will often remove Denuvo at a later date, to gain some positive PR and additional sales from the truly hardcore anti-Denuvo crowd. Today, that's precisely what Capcom has done with the PC version of Devil May Cry 5: the game's Denuvo implementation has been officially pulled. That doesn't necessarily mean it's DRM-free, as it might still use Steamworks (we're looking into this now), but it's a step in the right direction.

According to some Steam users, it was always possible to play a Denuvo-free version of Devil May Cry 5, but it required some (seemingly legal) file tweaks. Some of those who took advantage of the tweaks saw framerate improvements, so we'll be curious to see whether or not that remains the case now that Capcom has made things official.

If you've been waiting for Devil May Cry 5 to lose Denuvo before snagging it, now is the time to give it a shot. Though it's unfortunately still full price as of writing (despite launching almost a year ago), it's available on Steam right now, and it has pretty fantastic user reviews.