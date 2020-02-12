In brief: Wannabe streamers or anyone looking to upgrade their old webcam might be interested in Logitech's latest StreamCam, which packs several neat little touches for content creators such as auto-tracking and image stabilization on the software side and a monitor and tripod mount included in the box for setting up the hardware.

Logitech wants streamers to broadcast themselves with its new StreamCam that's designed to make good use of the company's Capture software for dealing with exposure levels, framing, and image stabilization during recording sessions.

The camera supports up to 1080p 60fps video capture with a 78° diagonal field of view and features dual front-facing microphones with a noise reduction filter, live indicator LED, a rubberized plastic frame, and cloth woven around the lens, as is increasingly becoming the trend among consumer electronics blending in with home furniture.

The StreamCam also brings the added convenience of shifting into portrait/landscape orientations without having to readjust the mount. The camera body can simply be popped out and put back in its frame for shooting full HD video in 9:16 format, which the company notes, is "perfect for Instagram and Facebook stories."

A 5ft (1.5m) USB-C cable is provided for connectivity with Windows 10 and macOS PCs, alongside two mounts and a special 3-month XSplit license for customers who buy the StreamCam from Logitech's official website.