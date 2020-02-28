In brief: If you’re looking for something small and cheap to get you around busy city streets, Citroën could have the solution. Its “Ami” vehicle is a tiny, electric two-seater that doesn’t even require a license to drive.

Featuring a 5.5kWh battery beneath the floor, Ami can be fully charged in three hours by plugging it into a standard 220v outlet, after which it will run for 44 miles. The two seats are placed next to each other inside the heated cabin, which boasts a panoramic sunroof, and it also has manual windows that open by tilting them upwards—a wink to Citroën’s classic 2 CV. Don’t expect to get anywhere fast, though: its 6-kW motor gives the 1,070-pound vehicle a top speed of 28 mph.

While the interior is sparse, there’s still an LCD screen, a smartphone holder, and a place for a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

The Citroën Ami is classed as a light quadricycle, which means it can be operated without a license by someone as young as 14 in France and 16 in other European countries.

There are several options available for those interested in the Ami. It can be rented at €20 (around $22) per month for a two-year lease as long as you pay the €2,644 ($2,900) initial payment. Alternatively, it’s available to buy for €6,000 ($6,600), or you can rent it from the Free2Move car-sharing service in Europe for €0.26 (29 cents) per minute on top of the €9.90 ($10.90) monthly subscription.

We tell you everything you have to know about our new fully electric mobility solution in Paris with Citroën AMI. pic.twitter.com/QQ9oAilj5D — Free2Move (@Free2Move) February 27, 2020

Orders for the Citroën Ami begin in France on March 30 and several months later in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal and then Germany. The first deliveries are scheduled for June.