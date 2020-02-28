In a nutshell: One wouldn’t expect a phone launched in September to become the year’s second best-selling handset, but that’s what happened with the iPhone 11. In the list of the world’s most popular smartphones for 2019, Apple dominates with six entries, including the iPhone XR taking the top spot.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse, Apple’s iPhone XR—the cheapest of the three iPhones released in 2018—was the best-selling smartphone in the world last year, taking 3 percent of the global market.

Apple will likely be even happier with the performance of the iPhone 11. Praised for having many of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max's best elements while costing $700, the handset has proved so popular that it took the number two position despite being available for fewer than four months.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 keep on selling, taking the number six and nine spots, respectively. The $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max is at number eight, and Apple’s final entry is the iPhone XS Max at ten.

Sitting behind Apple as the second-most-popular brand is Samsung. The Korean firm has three of its phones on the list, though none are flagships. Three of the company’s A-series—Galaxy A50 (3), A10 (4), and A20 (7)—make the top ten. The only device not from Apple or Samsung is Oppo’s A5, which is fifth.

It was an even better story for Apple in North America, where it took all top five places—a feat mirrored by Samsung in the Middle East and Africa. Europe saw both companies dominate the top five, while only local firms were in China’s best-selling list.