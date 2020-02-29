Get an extra 17% off Dell and Alienware PCs this weekend, and more tech deals
Here's a compendium of tech deals for this weekend. Dell has an extra 17% off code "EXTRA17" that works on several Dell and Alienware PCs. One of the better deals is that it works on the customizable Alienware Aurora R8 gaming desktop, so you can configure it how you wish and get an extra 17% off including the upgrades.
The MSI GL65 15.6-inch gaming laptop is back at only $1019, a great price for a laptop boasting 32GB RAM. Other highlights include the Apple iPad Pro which is back on sale for $674 and the 5TB external WD My Passport hard drive is discounted for just $99.99.
Featured Deals
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 for $829.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $999.99)
- Alienware AW3420DW 34" 3440x1440 120Hz Curved IPS G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $849.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $1499.99)
- 55" Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV for $1149 (65" for $1549) at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $1999.99)
- WD My Passport 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB 11" WiFi Tablet for $674 at Walmart (list price $799)
- 65" LG C9 Series 4K OLED TV with Alpha 9 Processor, 120Hz at 4K, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate for $1999 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE200 - list price $2999.99)
- MSI GL65 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1019 at Walmart (list price $1599)
- Netgear Orbi RBK23 AC2200 Tri-band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (3-Pack) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- 65" LG B9 Series 4K OLED TV with 120Hz at 4K, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate for $1799 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE200 - list price $2499.99)
- Nest Learning Smart Thermostat for $189.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $249.99)
- Jetstream AC1900 Dual-Band 802.11ac WiFi Router for $29.99 at Walmart (list price $139)
- Dell Latitude 7390 vPro Core i5-8350U 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $569 at Dell (list price $2552.85)
- Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $456.49 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $678.99)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $481.39 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $628.99)
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $549 at Dell (list price $927.14)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player for $39 at Walmart (list price $59)
PC Components, Networking and Storage
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System (3-Pack) for $152.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit Router for $229.99 at Amazon (list price $279.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk R7200 AC2100 Smart WiFi Router for $79.99 at Walmart (list price $179.99)
- TP-Link Archer AX1500 WiFi 6 Dual-Band Wireless Router for $69.99 at Walmart (list price $79.99)
- RAVPower FileHub AC750 Wireless Travel Router, 6700mAh External Battery, Hard Drive, Media Reader for $34.99 at Amazon (Clip $3 Coupon and use code: WD009221 - list price $55.99)
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $174.99 at Amazon (list price $199)
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $329)
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $339.99 at Amazon (list price $399)
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler for $469.99 at Amazon (list price $499)
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99)
- nonda Aluminum USB Type-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for $7.99 at Amazon (list price $9.99)
TVs & Home Entertainment
- 55" Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV for $1149 (65" for $1549) at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $1999.99)
- 65" LG C9 Series 4K OLED TV with Alpha 9 Processor, 120Hz at 4K, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate for $1999 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE200 - list price $2999.99)
- 65" LG B9 Series 4K OLED TV with 120Hz at 4K, HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate for $1799 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE200 - list price $2499.99)
- 50" Vizio V505-G9 4K HDR Smart LED TV + $75 Dell Gift Card for $289.99 at Dell (list price $359.99)
- 55" Vizio M556-G4 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $358 at Walmart (list price $498)
- 55" Samsung UN55RU7300 4K UHD HDR Smart Curved LED TV for $477.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99)
- 65" Vizio M656-G4 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $498 at Walmart (list price $748)
- 65" Vizio M658-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $668 at Walmart (list price $998)
- 65" Samsung UN65NU6900 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $477.99 at Walmart (list price $797.99)
- 65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99)
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD HDR LED TV for $599.99 at Walmart (list price $799.99)
- 82" LG 82UM8070PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV + $150 Dell Gift Card for $1797 at Dell (list price $2997)
- Epson Home Cinema 1080p 2500 Lumens 3LCD Projector for $549 at Walmart (list price $679)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player for $39 at Walmart (list price $59)
Laptops
- Dell Latitude 7390 vPro Core i5-8350U 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $569 at Dell (list price $2552.85)
- Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $456.49 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $678.99)
- MSI GL65 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1019 at Walmart (list price $1599)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop for $359 at Walmart (list price $499)
- Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $329 at Walmart (list price $449)
- Dell Vostro 15 3590 Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $659 at Dell (list price $1212.86)
- Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $779 at Dell (list price $1427.14)
- Acer Chromebook 14 Intel Atom x5-E8000 Quad-Core Processor 14" Laptop with Protective Sleeve for $149 at Walmart (list price $299)
- Asus Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 14" Laptop for $179 at Walmart (list price $269.99)
- Asus Chromebook C425 Intel m3-8100Y 14" 1080p Laptop for $299 at Walmart (list price $449)
- HP 14 Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core 14" Laptop for $279 at Walmart (list price $469)
- Dell New Vostro 14 5000 Intel 10th-Gen Core i5-10210U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop for $639 at Dell (list price $1141.43)
- Dell New Vostro 14 5000 Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $859 at Dell (list price $1570)
- Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1059 at Dell (list price $1927.14)
- Dell Precision 15 5530 Intel Core i7-8850H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Workstation Laptop with NVIDIA Quadro P1000 for $929 at Dell (list price $2068)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6" 144Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1299.99 at Amazon (list price $1599.99)
- HP Omen 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM + Omen Headset and Mouse for $999.99 at Walmart (list price $1399)
- ASUS ROG Strix Intel i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p 120Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD for $949 at Walmart (list price $1299)
- Ematic AMD A4-9120 13.3" 1080p IPS Laptop for $109 at Walmart (list price $229.99)
Desktop Computers
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 for $829.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $999.99)
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER OC, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1552.09 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $1869.99)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $481.39 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $628.99)
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $549 at Dell (list price $927.14)
- Dell Precision 3431 SFF Workstation Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $719 at Dell (list price $1159.34)
Monitors
- Alienware AW3420DW 34" 3440x1440 120Hz Curved IPS G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $849.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $1499.99)
- Dell UltraSharp U3419W 34" 3440x1440 USB-C Curved IPS Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 at Dell (list price $929.99)
- Samsung The Space 32" 4K Frameless Bezel Monitor with Adjustable Stand for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99)
- Samsung CF39M 32" 1080p Curved LED Monitor for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $249.99)
- Acer ED242QR Abidpx 23.6" 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)
- AOC C24G1 24" 1080p 144Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $144.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)
Smart Home Devices
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-Camera Kit for $139.99 (3-Cameras $200) at Amazon (list price $179.99)
- Nest Learning Smart Thermostat for $189.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $249.99)
- $10 Price Drop: eufy RoboVac 11S Slim 1300Pa Robot Vacuum for $149.99 at Amazon (use code: robovac11s - list price $229.99)
- eufy Robovac 35C 1500Pa Suction WiFi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 at Walmart (list price $299.99)
- ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum for $118.99 at Amazon (Clip $30 Coupon and use code: 11ILIFEV3S - list price $159.99)
- Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum with 1400Pa Suction for $99 at Amazon (use code: 55Y58LG6 - list price $219.99)
- Arlo Pro 2 1080p HD Wireless Security System (2-Cameras) for $245 at Amazon (list price $479.99)
- Arlo Smart Home Pro HD Wireless Camera + Audio Doorbell + Chime System for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $174.58)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit + Extra White Light Bulb for $159.99 at Walmart (list price $214.98)
- Kwikset Kevo Bluetooth Wireless Deadbolt Smart Lock (Venetian Bronze) for $76.65 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Aukey WiFi Mini Smart Plug (2-Pack) for $13.99 at Amazon (use code: 9OTOBOE3 - list price $27.99)
- Xiaomi Mi WiFi Smart Plug (2-Pack) for $10.98 at Walmart (list price $21.96)
- Xiaomi 60W Equiv E26 Dimmable Smart RGB LED Light Bulb for $9.99 at Walmart (list price $19.99)
Electronics
- Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB 5G Unlocked Smartphone + Samsung Galaxy Buds + Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for $999.99 at Amazon (list price $1159.86)
- Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB 5G Unlocked Smartphone + Samsung Galaxy Buds + Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for $1199.99 at Amazon (list price $1359.86)
- Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB 5G Unlocked Smartphone + Samsung Galaxy Buds + Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station for $1399.99 at Amazon (list price $1559.86)
- Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 with Large Heated Build Plate for $168.99 at Amazon (list price $329.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (Rose Gold) for $218.99 at Amazon (list price $349)
- Jabra Elite 85h Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $192.16 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- BeatsX Bluetooth Wireless Earphones for $79.95 at Amazon (list price $99.95)
- Sony DPT-CP1/B 10" Digital Paper for $398 (13" for $598) at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5S 42mm Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch for $339 at Amazon (list price $499.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Premium Multisport GPS Smartwatch for $499 at Amazon (list price $799.99)
- GoPro Karma Grip Stabilizer for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99)
- RAVPower 20,000mAh 60W PD USB-C Dual USB Power Bank for $40.89 at Amazon (Clip $5 Coupon - list price $53.99)
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 10000mAh Power Bank for $16.59 at Amazon (Clip $8 Coupon and use code: ANKER299 - list price $35.99)
- Tacklife KP120 1200A Peak 12800mAh 12V Car Jump Starter and Power Bank for $48.78 at Amazon (use code: EFQICLMY - list price $99.7)
- Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $8.49 at Amazon (Clip 29% Coupon - list price $11.99)
- Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack) for $16.56 at Amazon (use code: SDB25312 - list price $19.99)
- AmazonBasics AAA 1.5V Alkaline Batteries (100-Pack) for $15.29 at Amazon (Clip 30% Coupon and check out with Subscribe and Save - list price $22.99)
- Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries (24-Count) for $24.36 at Amazon (Clip $6 Coupon and checkout with Subscribe and Save - list price $31.96)
- Energizer CR2032 Watch Battery (6-Pack) for $5.03 at Amazon (Check out with Subscribe and Save - list price $14.99)
- Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 Power Strip with 3x Outlets, 1x USB-C, 2x USB Ports for $25.99 at Amazon (list price $37.99)
Gaming, Toys, and Collectibles
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle + 1-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $299 at Walmart
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Subscription for $24.99 at Walmart (list price $44.99)
- Microsoft Xbox Live Gold 3-Month Membership for $14.99 at Walmart (list price $24.99)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Building Kit (1023 Pieces) for $129.99 at Amazon
Apple Devices
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB 11" WiFi Tablet for $674 at Walmart (list price $799)
- Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi Tablet for $329.99 at Amazon (list price $429)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $249 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139 at Amazon (list price $159)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169 at Amazon (list price $199)
Amazon Devices
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Fire HD 10 32GB 10.1" 1080p Tablet with Special Offers for $109.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99)
- Fire HD 8 16GB 8" 1280x800 Tablet with Special Offers for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $79.99)
- Fire 7 16GB 7" 1024x600 Tablet with Special Offers for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99)
- Fire TV Cube 4K UHD Streaming Media Player for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB 2 Tuner Over-the-air DVR for $144.99 (1TB 4 Tuner $195) at Amazon (list price $229.99)
- Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
