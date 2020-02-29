Here's a compendium of tech deals for this weekend. Dell has an extra 17% off code "EXTRA17" that works on several Dell and Alienware PCs. One of the better deals is that it works on the customizable Alienware Aurora R8 gaming desktop, so you can configure it how you wish and get an extra 17% off including the upgrades.

The MSI GL65 15.6-inch gaming laptop is back at only $1019, a great price for a laptop boasting 32GB RAM. Other highlights include the Apple iPad Pro which is back on sale for $674 and the 5TB external WD My Passport hard drive is discounted for just $99.99.

Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 for $829.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $999.99)

at Dell (use code: - list price $999.99) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER OC, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1552.09 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $1869.99)

at Dell (use code: - list price $1869.99) Dell Inspiron 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $481.39 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $628.99)

at Dell (use code: - list price $628.99) Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $549 at Dell (list price $927.14)

at Dell (list price $927.14) Dell Precision 3431 SFF Workstation Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $719 at Dell (list price $1159.34)

Alienware AW3420DW 34" 3440x1440 120Hz Curved IPS G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $849.99 at Dell (use code: EXTRA17 - list price $1499.99)

at Dell (use code: - list price $1499.99) Dell UltraSharp U3419W 34" 3440x1440 USB-C Curved IPS Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 at Dell (list price $929.99)

at Dell (list price $929.99) Samsung The Space 32" 4K Frameless Bezel Monitor with Adjustable Stand for $349.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99)

at Walmart (list price $599.99) Samsung CF39M 32" 1080p Curved LED Monitor for $149.99 at Walmart (list price $249.99)

at Walmart (list price $249.99) Acer ED242QR Abidpx 23.6" 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99)

at Amazon (list price $199.99) AOC C24G1 24" 1080p 144Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $144.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99)

